Actor Nick Offerman Attacks Co-Star Dennis Quaid as 'Crazy' for Not Hiding His Trump Support

Actor Nick Offerman couldn’t believe one of his own would dare support President Donald Trump.

Offerman — known for his role as Ron Swanson on “Parks and Recreation” — recently sat down with “Lovett or Leave It” host Jon Lovett to discuss his 2025 film “Sovereign,” which centers around a father and son who find themselves at odds with a police chief.

According to IMDb, Offerman plays father Jerry Kane, with his co-star Dennis Quaid taking on the role of Chief John Bouchart.

On the topic of Quaid, Offerman brought up the former’s politics — his pro-Trump politics — with Lovett.

“He unfortunately is a crazy Trump guy with a Gospel record.”

“In the film or real life?” Lovett quipped. “In real life.”

“Right after we finished the movie, he suddenly came out with a Gospel country record and went on Tucker Carlson and f***ing Hannity to, like, play his Trump Gospel songs. And we were like, ‘What?’ He’s a hero of my life, I’ve looked up to him. He’s a great actor,” Offerman said.

“Dennis, like, kept it under wraps until last year.”

Offerman is acting like Quaid revealed he used to be a serial killer or a cult leader.

Per American Songwriter, Quaid did release a Gospel album, “Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners” last July, and has done interviews with Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity in 2024.

Offerman’s comments are indicative of his — and Hollywood’s — level of insulation from the outside world.

Living and working in the liberal bubble, he’s baffled someone he works with and admires could support Trump.

The timing here is noteworthy. According to Fayetteville Flyer, “Sovereign” was in production in February 2024. This was an election year.

Moreover, it was the same year Quaid starred in “Reagan,” a biopic about the 40th president, a Republican.

Quaid, like so many others that year, did not hide his politics as there was a more widespread acceptance — or in the least tolerance — of anyone pro-Trump.

Playing arguably the most beloved Republican president in recent memory likely had Quaid answering questions about his own positions just as Trump was trying to return to office — the Hannity interview addressed just that.

Offerman acts like a shockwave just hit him, but he might want to get used to it.

As leftist insanity continues to warp the Democratic Party into a less serious, outright deranged alternative, he’s likely to have more co-stars doing the same.

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