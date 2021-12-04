Actor Nick Searcy on Jan 6: FBI's Use of Armored Vehicles to Arrest Protesters in Homes Is 'Terror Campaign'

Actor Nick Searcy, who is the producer of the new documentary film “Capitol Punishment,” says the FBI has been employing “terror tactics” against American citizens who participated in the Jan. 6 protest in order to send a message far and wide: Don’t speak out against the government.

Searcy, appearing on the popular Christian commentary show “Flashpoint” Thursday, was in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. Searcy said what the media portrayed and what he witnessed were very different.

“Why are they lying to us?” he wondered. “Why are they not showing all the people I saw praying and saying the Pledge of Allegiance and singing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner?'” Why were they only showing windows being broken at the Capitol?

This misrepresentation about what the vast majority of people in Washington were there to do that day is what motivated Searcy to make “Capitol Punishment,” which is now available for streaming.

“It also became a movie about what the FBI and the Department of Justice is doing to patriotic, faithful Americans who have never been arrested for anything else, who went to Washington on Jan. 6 to make their voices heard,” Searcy said.

“Flashpoint” host Gene Bailey showed a clip from the documentary featuring Derek Kinnison, who has been charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 protest.

The Californian recounted that on Feb. 19 at 6:02 a.m. a BearCat tactical vehicle rolled into his neighborhood with FBI agents dressed in combat gear.

A loudspeaker then announced that the FBI had a search warrant for the home and ordered the occupants to come out with their hands up immediately.

Kinnison, in “Capitol Punishment,” said he did not even go into the Capitol building that day, but was on the Capitol grounds.

The indictment, according to USA Today, states that he was on the upper west terrace of the Capitol building. He has been charged with unlawful entry on the grounds, conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding and tampering with documents or proceedings.

Regarding the FBI’s massive show of force during the arrest, Searcy pointed out that Kinnison had no history of criminality.

“You would expect them to call,” Searcy said. “Give him a phone call and say, ‘We’d like to talk to you.’ Right? But no, they do this on purpose, because they’re trying to terrorize.”

“By driving these armored vehicles and all these SWAT team members into these little neighborhoods, they are not only terrorizing Derek and his family, they are sending a message to his community, to all of his neighbors, that ‘This is a dangerous person here,’ he added.

Searcy argued the feds were “deliberately stigmatizing people who dare to disagree with them.”

“This is a terror tactic, and it’s being used on American citizens. It’s being used to silence you, to make you say, ‘Woah, I better not ever ever speak up against the government myself ’cause that might happen to me,’” he said.

Searcy also interviewed Felipe Antonio Martinez, another Californian charged with crimes related to Jan. 6.

Similar tactics were used when he was arrested. In fact, the “Capitol Punishment” producer said many people he spoke with offered the same type of accounts.

The FBI knocks early in the morning, gives them 60 seconds to open the door and if they do not comply, the door gets broken down.

They smashed Martinez’ sliding glass door in the back of the house.

His young teenage daughter told Searcy that the feds deployed two concussion grenades and handcuffed her.

As with Kinnison, Martinez did not go into the Capitol.

He has been charged with obstructing an official proceeding and unlawful entry on restricted grounds.

“In our movie, the only people who went in the building are these two 74-year-old grandmothers, twin sisters, who went into the building because they saw some people going in and out,” Searcy said.

“They walked up to the door and they saw the police standing there inside and they asked them if it was ok … to come in and they said, ‘Yes.’ They went inside the Capitol building, took a few selfies, walked back out. Two weeks later — ‘boom, boom, boom’ — the FBI is at their door.”

“It’s really is a terror campaign and it’s shocking to see … our own government is attacking American citizens who disagree,” Searcy said.

The Western Journal founder Floyd Brown, also appearing on “Flashpoint” Thursday, agreed.

“This movie tells the story of people who have been terrorized by the government,” Brown said.

The Western Journal is streaming “Capitol Punishment” here.

