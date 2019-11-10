Actor Robert De Niro Says Trump 'Wouldn't Last Long' in 'Real Gangster World'

This is rich.

Famed Hollywood actor Robert De Niro, whose entire career is based on pretending to be something he’s not, had the audacity to claim that President Donald Trump wouldn’t cut it as a real gangster.

Ignoring the delicious irony of a leftist tacitly admitting that Trump could never be a “real” criminal, these comments from De Niro reveal just how shockingly detached from reality the actor is.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Saturday, De Niro launched into his typical anti-Trump drivel.

In a mildly amusing twist, anti-Trump host Joy Reid tried to compare the president to comic book character “The Joker,” as well as a gangster, and De Niro seemingly took umbrage with that.

“I have no idea why they follow him,” De Niro said of Trump supporters, addressing Reid’s seeming comparison of them to The Joker’s cult of personality.

“I think in the real gangster world, he wouldn’t last long. He lasts long in his own little real estate world, where he’s the boss because he’s the boss and he inherited all that money and he’s a fool. In the real world, he wouldn’t last long. That’s my feeling.”

Check it out here. The “real gangster” quote starts about the 3-minute mark.

What in the world does sheltered Hollywood actor Robert De Niro possibly know about “real” gangsters? George Clooney might have played a doctor on television, but nobody should seek him out for a second opinion.

And as for Trump being able to keep his word, De Niro might have a point if it weren’t for Trump’s promises to lower taxes, fight illegal immigration, promote criminal justice reform, put American interests first in foreign policy and revamp trade agreements to benefit the United States, among other things.

The 76-year-old actor is certainly entitled to his opinions.

It would just be nice if he were, you know, consistent with them.

Just a couple months ago, De Niro went on a vulgar tirade where he said Trump was “like a gangster.”

“We are in a moment in our lives — in this country — where this guy is like a gangster. He’s come along and he’s said things, done things, we’ve said over and over again this is terrible, we’re in a terrible situation,” De Niro said during a CNN interview in September.

Well, being a gangster and not being one are actually very mutually exclusive things.

Which is it, Mr. De Niro?

