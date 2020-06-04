Chris Trousdale reportedly passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on Tuesday, nine days shy of his 35th birthday.

Trousdale grew up in Dearborn, Michigan, and according to IMDb was drawn to the stage at the tender age of 3.

At age 8, he was in a successful Broadway version of “Les Miserables,” and by age 10 he was living in New York to pursue his Broadway career even further.

The young star got another big musical break early in life, in 1999, as a member of the boy band “Dream Street,” which included Jesse McCartney, Greg Raposo, Frankie Galasso and Matt Ballinger.

While the group only stuck it out three years before disbanding, they managed to release a song that reached #48 on the charts, sell over a million copies of an album and earn a significant amount of fame.

He continued acting and singing, racking up projects with other big-name artists, including a part on the pilot of “Lucifer.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness,” a message posted to his Instagram account read.

Citing an anonymous family member, meanwhile, TMZ reported that he had died of complications from the coronavirus.

“He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world.

“Although it felt like he belonged to us all, the family is requesting that you respect their privacy at this time of grieving. Should you wish to make a donation in his honor, please give to ASPCA.”

McCartney also posted to reminisce on the bond they’d had and praise Trousdale’s talent and skill.

“It pains me to say that an old friend, Chris Trousdale, from my early days in the music industry has passed away due to complications from COVID-19,” McCartney wrote on Instagram.

“Chris had an explosively charming personality with boundless amounts of talent.

“Together we made up two of the five members of a boyband called DreamStreet. We were young kids with budding talent who shared an overwhelming love for music and performing.”

“Chris, in my opinion, was the most popular among us, who had a way of drawing every eye to what he was doing on stage. As an incredibly trained dancer, he would pick up an entire dance number in a matter of minutes; something that would take the rest of us days. I truly envied him as a performer.

“We were a part of something people never get to experience in an entire lifetime at the tender ages of 12 and 14. Although we were a band for only 3 years, at that age, it felt like a lifetime and we built a real brotherhood.”

McCartney acknowledged that they’d gone separate ways in their careers, but still wrote fondly of his old friend, also extending his condolences to Trousdale’s mother.

“My deepest sympathies go out to his mother whom I know cherished him dearly,” he wrote. “RIP Chris. I’ll never forget your smile.”

