Actor Stan Kirsch of 'Highlander' Dead at Age 51

Actor Stan Kirsch, best known for his work on the ’90s television series “Highlander,” has died. He was 51.

According to Fox News, Kirsch was found dead inside his Los Angeles home on Jan. 11.

His wife, Kristyn Green, confirmed his death on social media, thanking those who had expressed sorrow over her loss.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. I haven’t been able to respond to all the texts, calls, emails — but have read or listened to every single one of them. I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you,” Green wrote on a Facebook post.

According to Fox News, Los Angeles Coroner’s office findings state Kirsch died by apparent suicide and was pronounced dead at his home.

The official “Highlander” Facebook page released a statement on the star’s death, writing, “It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Stan Kirsch.”

“Without Stan Kirsch, Highlander: The Series would have been far less. He brought a sense of humor, kindness and youthful enthusiasm to the character of Richie Ryan for six seasons.”

The tribute spoke to Kirsch’s ability to develop the character of Richie Ryan over the years, “providing one of the few portrayals on the show where a character gradually grew into a wise, skilled and self-assured individual from episode to episode.”

“Although Richie Ryan’s life was cut short on the show, there was little more to see; Richie Ryan had evolved into his own man, and it was Stan’s performance that made it true.”

In addition to his work on “Highlander,” which ran from 1992-1998, Kirsch appeared on other television shows, including “General Hospital,” “JAG,” and “Friends.”

Kirsch had been working as an acting coach in Los Angeles, according to People, and was reportedly beloved by his students.

“Beyond Highlander: The Series, Stan Kirsch was an accomplished acting coach. We have heard first-hand testimonials from many of his students; all of them having considered Stan an incredible teacher and a gift of a human being,” the “Highlander” tribute continued.

“Every time we had the opportunity to catch up with Stan, he was nothing but kind, thoughtful and sincere. He was a warm presence that will be missed.”

Our prayers go out for his family during this tragic time.

