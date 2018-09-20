SECTIONS
Entertainment US News
Print

Actor Tom Selleck Resigns From NRA Board of Directors

Actor Tom Selleck in the CBS drama 'Blue Bloods.'CBS screen shotActor Tom Selleck in the CBS drama 'Blue Bloods.' (CBS screen shot)

By Chris Agee
at 10:30am
Print

One of the most recognizable members of the National Rifle Association board of directors is stepping down “due to his work schedule.”

According to Fox News, a spokesperson for actor Tom Selleck confirmed his resignation following an election last year in which he received the most votes of any board member.

Publicist Annett Wolf initially released a statement on the issue to The Trace. She took the opportunity to downplay the 73-year-old actor’s role on the board.

“He has nothing to do with policy,” she said. “He’s never been active on the board or anything the NRA engages in. He’s almost always been a silent board member.”

Wolf went on to confirm that Selleck “has stepped down from the board of the NRA due to his work schedule” but “remains a member of the NRA.”

TRENDING: Erickson: No, the GOP Should Not Treat Kavanaugh Accusation as Credible

Selleck, who has been a household name since his leading role in the 1980’s television series “Magnum, P.I.,” joined the organization when he was 8 years old, according to The Trace.

Are you surprised by Selleck’s decision?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Selleck currently stars in the CBS series “Blue Bloods,” which has been on the air since 2010.

His affiliation with the NRA has led to controversy in the past, most notably in an interview with Rosie O’Donnell nearly 20 years ago.

In the wake of the mass shooting at Columbine High School, Selleck appeared on O’Donnell’s to promote his latest movie. The infamous exchange that followed included the host’s harsh rebuke of the NRA.

She said the organization “has such a militant strength, especially a power in Washington to veto or to stronghold any sensible gun law.”

Selleck clarified that he is “not a spokesman for the NRA,” but shared some positive personal experiences involving the group.

“In fact, all I can tell you is, I was a member when I was a kid,” he said. “I was a junior NRA member. I learned firearm safety.”

Sympathizing with O’Donnell, Selleck the issue is “really contentious” and “potentially as troubling as the abortion issue in this country.”

RELATED: Twitter Reverses Ruling, Concedes It’s Against the Rules To Wish Dana Loesch’s Children Were Murdered

He argued that rushing to pass legislation in the wake of a tragedy is not the proper way to handle the issue.

“What I see in the work I’ve done with kids is, is troubling direction in our culture,” he said. “And where I see consensus, which is I think we ought to concentrate on in our culture is — Look, nobody argues anymore, whether they’re conservatives or liberal, whether our society is going in the wrong direction. They may argue trying to quantify how far it’s gone wrong or why it’s gone that far wrong, whether it’s guns, or television, or the internet, or whatever. But there’s consensus saying that something’s happened. Guns were much more accessible 40 years ago. A kid could walk into a pawn shop or a hardware store and buy a high capacity magazine weapon that could kill a lot of people and they didn’t do it.”

As of the latest reports available, the NRA had not issued a statement on Selleck’s departure from the board.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Brett KavanaughAlex Wong / Getty Images

‘Witness’ Named by Kavanaugh Accuser Sends Statement to Judicial Committee Contradicting the Story

Jack Davis

Brett KavanaughWin McNamee / Getty Images

Kavanaugh Accuser’s Lawyer Contradicts the Original Story in CNN Interview

Nick Givas

Andrew Napolitano on "Fox & Friends" set.Fox News / screen shot

Judge Nap Chimes In on Kavanaugh Accusations

Evie Fordham

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at the MGM National Harbor Grand Opening Celebration on Dec. 8, 2016 in National Harbor, Maryland.Larry French / Getty Images for MGM National Harbor

Republican Holds Big Lead in Blue State Governor Race

Fred Weinberg

Brett KavanaughWin McNamee / Getty Images

The Hit Job on Brett Kavanaugh: You Can’t Make This Stuff Up

Jack Davis

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, left, and Cristina King Miranda, right.

Classmate Deletes Tweet That Supported Ford’s Claim Against Kavanaugh

Jack Davis

A polygraph machine in operation.Shutterstock

Ex-FBI Agent Sounds Alarm on Kavanaugh Accuser’s Polygraph Test

Chris Agee

Actor Tom Selleck in the CBS drama 'Blue Bloods.'CBS screen shot

Actor Tom Selleck Resigns From NRA Board of Directors

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.