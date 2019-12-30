Actor Zac Efron Reportedly Hospitalized After Contracting Deadly Infection

Actor Zac Efron was reportedly hospitalized after contracting a life-threatening illness while filming a new television series in Papua New Guinea.

Efron, 32, was flown to a hospital in Brisbane, Australia, after contracting “a form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection,” The Sunday Telegraph reported.

Typhoid, if left untreated, can be fatal, according to Medical News Today. If the bacterial infection is caught early enough, it can be successfully treated with antibiotics.

“The Greatest Showman” actor had been in Papua New Guinea before Christmas to film the upcoming television series, “Killing Zac Efron,” The Independent reported.

“Killing Zac Efron” promises a 21-day off-grid adventure, featuring Efron on a remote island trying to survive.

The series, set to premiere in 2020 on a new streaming service called Quibi, will follow Efron as he travels “deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island to carve his own name in expedition history.”

Efron, who is also the executive producer of the series, told Variety in November that he looked forward to the filming.

It’s been revealed Hollywood superstar Zac Efron had to be rushed to a Brisbane hospital from Papua New Guinea, after suffering a life-threatening form of typhoid. https://t.co/VZ3A1cpmr5 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/YYNiDXKpWE — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) December 29, 2019

“I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level,” Efron told Variety. “I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!”

After several days of treatment, the actor was reportedly in “stable condition” The Australian reported, and was given permission to fly home to the United States on Christmas Eve.

Efron confirmed the ordeal on Instagram, posting a photo of himself with a group of smiling children in Papua New Guinea.

“Very thankful to everyone who has reached out,” Efron wrote. “I did get sick in Papa New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.”

“I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family,” the actor continued. “Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”

