Actor's Profane Attack on Trump Hilariously Backfires as Trump Support Rises Before His Very Eyes

It’s a telling move when a major star turns off the comments on a social media post.

To be fair, Billy Eichner isn’t exactly a major star, but the Kamala Harris campaign will use what they can get right now. (See also: Former Sean “Diddy” Combs girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and Combs party attendee LeBron James being big endorsers in the final week of the campaign. Apparently, they’re too desperate to say “thanks, but no thanks.”)

Eichner is probably best remembered for his role as the obnoxious, hyper-intense Craig Middlebrooks on “Parks and Recreation,” a character which — if one is to judge by his Instagram exhortation to get people to vote for the vice president on Tuesday — isn’t terribly different from who he is in real life.

Unfortunately, the intensity of his Trump Derangement Syndrome has had an unwanted side-effect: According to the U.K. Daily Mail, his profane attack had more people professing their love of Trump than anything else.

First, the video, which was posted last week.

“It’s two weeks until the election, I am getting a lot of texts and feeling a lot of people panicking … It is time to f***ing panic,” he said. “And not just panic, but to do something about it.

“The polls are not good. I am going to just be blunt, I don’t work for the Kamala campaign. I am just going to call it like I see it, the polls are not good, Trump has the momentum,” he continued.

And, as for why you shouldn’t vote for Trump, don’t stop him if you’ve heard these ones before.

“The man is a f***ing rapist, who has been raping and sexually assaulting women his entire life. He’s a f***ing nepo baby, incompetent motherf***er who is mentally disintegrating in front of our eyes, and his voters don’t seem to care,” Eichner said.

Is Trump Derangement Syndrome actually creating more Trump voters? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (3582 Votes) No: 2% (67 Votes)

That basket of garbage deplorables! Yes, that’s why the non-Trump voters need to step up and cancel out that zombie rabblement, according to him.

“It’s going to be up to the rest of us f***ing sane people to save this country, save this economy, save our most vulnerable citizens — working class people, women who don’t have access to abortions, LGBTQ folks,” he said.

“Anyone with half a f***ing brain … You can be annoyed at me, but that’s not the point,” he continued.

“Everyone has to get in the game here. We can’t let what happened with Hillary happen again … He is a danger to the physical safety of American citizens everywhere. He is very, very dangerous and not in the cool f***ing way some of his fanboys think he is, OK?”

And this goes on for four minutes.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Eichner (@billyeichner)

Totally normal, everyone. He’s the sane one. Sorry — the “f***ing sane” one.

Never mind the factual inaccuracies in the video — there happen to be quite an impressive number for an apoplectic jeremiad that only lasted four minutes — this is something that, if you sent it to a mental health professional and said it was a friend and not a minor celebrity, they’d already be running a differential diagnosis in their DSM 5.

While he turned comments off, what happens on the Insta doesn’t stay on the Insta. Before his very eyes, one assumes, this spread all across social media — and it became a rallying cry for Donald Trump supporters, including arguably his most famous one:

And they don’t even realize how big the loss will be yet — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2024

Other users said similar things on TikTok, according to the Daily Mail.

“Trump it is! Thanks Billy,” one poster said.

“I agree with Billy Trump 2024!!” said another.

And another talked about turning the Golden State red: “Just voted with this incredible momentum in California.”

What a shame. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.

Mind you, this is a small-scale story, but it’s a microcosm of how celebrity TDS is creating new Trump voters voters. They don’t want to be lectured by some C-list lunatic shouting “LITERALLY HITLER“-isms into their headphones and pretending they’re politically important since a few people on the street in Los Angeles might know who they are.

I’m not sure how many of these voters were on the fence — but if you watched someone support a candidate this way, would you be more or less inclined to vote for a candidate?

I thought so. So why does the entertainment industry labor under the misapprehension that their public panic attacks mean anything to us?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.