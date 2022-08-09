Actress Anne Heche's Condition Is Much Worse Than Previously Reported, Publicist Says

Two days after representatives for actress Anne Heche described her condition as stable following a fiery accident on Friday, a darker picture has emerged.

On Friday, Heche reportedly slammed the car she was driving into an apartment building garage, then drove off and crashed into a house, according to TMZ. The house and Heche’s car erupted in flames.

That day, she was reported in critical condition, which representatives for her said had improved to stable on Saturday.

“At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition,” a statement from a Heche representative said on Monday, according to Deadline.

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” the statement said. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Anne Heche slipped into coma, is in critical condition after fiery Los Angeles car crash, rep says https://t.co/banBs3mJBW — Eugene Chin (@gene038) August 9, 2022

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez said a warrant for a blood draw from Heche, who was seen driving erratically before the crash, was obtained Friday.

Will there be huge lawsuits over this incident? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (635 Votes) No: 6% (44 Votes)

“The info we received this morning was a warrant was obtained the same day as the traffic collision, which was August 5. The warrant was to draw blood, and an investigation is ongoing pending the blood test results,” Page Six reported that it was told by an LAPD representative. “If found intoxicated, [Heche] could be charged with misdemeanor DUI hit and run. No arrests have been made so far.”

The outlet reported that in going from the apartment house to the house she drove into, Heche hit a vehicle.

LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said Heche’s car was about 30 feet into the house when firefighters arrived, according to KABC-TV.

“She was talking to us at the time that we were able to pull her out, so that’s a good sign,” Scott said.

Heche is potentially facing charges that could range from DUI, speeding or hit-and-run, according to KTLA.

Anne Heche didn’t have an “accident”. She had an “on purpose”. She was drunk driving. And she crashed not only once, but twice, before being stopped because her car was actually inside someone’s house. I have zero tolerance or compassion for people who drive drunk. — Laura Kronen 🇺🇸 (@LauraKronen) August 6, 2022



Jennifer Durand, who owns the house into which Heche crashed, said she learned of the accident from Lynne Mishele, the house’s current tenant, according to People

“Lynne called me and asked me if I was sitting down, and then told me a car had crashed through the home and it was on fire,” she said. “She could barely speak, so it took a few minutes to really understand what was happening.”

“When I arrived, we hugged and cried a lot. In that moment, I was just so relieved and grateful that she and her animals had survived this,” Durand said. “Nothing could have prepared me for what the house looked like.”

“The firefighters helped us sift through it — I can’t accurately describe how that feels. Every firefighter and officer that I spoke with were incredibly kind and helped in every way they could. They spent so much time with us, explaining everything and helping search for things. I am especially grateful for their response.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.