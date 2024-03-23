Share
Actress Claims New 'Star Wars' Show Makes Franchise 'Safe' for Black Nerds, Then Gets Roasted by Black Nerds

 By Michael Austin  March 23, 2024 at 4:45am
One establishment media journalist’s article about “[b]lack nerds” from mid-2023 began making the rounds on social media this week, causing quite a stir.

The Entertainment Weekly article is titled “Amandla Stenberg on how The Acolyte has made sci-fi safe for Black nerds.”

In it, Stenberg (an actress in the upcoming and highly criticized Disney-Star Wars series “The Acolyte”) is quoted arguing that “the world of fantasy and sci-fi in general” has never felt like a “safe space” for people of color, and that the new highly-diverse series changes that.

In response to the resurfaced article — posted on X by popular YouTube commentator Disparu — many self-described black nerds responded by openly ridiculing both Stendberg and the notion that “The Acolyte has made sci-fi safe” for them.

“Excellent news. It was a bit tiring having to battle my way through the Klu Klux Clan guarding the Star Wars section in bookstores. Or seeing the “Not for blacks” warning every time I watched one of the movies,” X user Terrance Nelson wrote.

That X user dryly added: “We truly live in progressive times.”

“Here we go. The racial shield we Blacks provide for uncreative and lazy studios (mainly Disney these days) to hide behind when their shows fail,” the Film Threat contributor known as Verbal Riot wrote. “If Hollywood wants to keep this asinine narrative going I actually support it.

“Money and jobs need to be lost for things to change.”

“Gosh, now I can finally watch all the sci Fi shows that I couldn’t when I was younger. We are now in progressive times. Thank you Amandla Stenberg,” another user wrote with a heavy drip of sarcasm.

“Well that’s funny because it’s been safe for me, my family and my black friends ever since I was born in 1970. When was it unsafe exactly? I’d like someone to provide proof of that,” another X user wrote.

This isn’t the only backlash “The Acolyte” has faced this week.

Despite garnering a record-setting number of views, the show’s debut trailer was ratioed on YouTube, garnering far more dislikes than likes.

If the reaction of the trailer is truly representative of the Star Wars audience, “The Acolyte” is in big trouble.

