Actress Patricia Heaton Slams MSNBC After Reporter Ambushes Mueller

Actress Patricia HeatonSlaven Vlasic / Getty ImagesActress Patricia Heaton (Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published April 22, 2019 at 12:16pm
Modified April 22, 2019 at 12:23pm
The words “hit job” and “ambush” were flying Sunday in reference to special counsel Robert Mueller, but some of the invective was aimed at MSNBC for its attempt to use Easter Sunday as a vehicle for a comment from Mueller himself.

Mueller, who was commissioned to investigate alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, delivered a report that said no evidence of collusion was found. Congressional Democrats have demanded Mueller, who has avoided public statements about the probe, testify about the report.

Trying to get a word from Mueller, MSNBC reporter Mike Viqueira ambushed Mueller after an Easter Sunday service in Washington, D.C.

“Will you testify before Congress, sir? If he were anybody but the president, would Mr. Trump be indicted, sir?” Viqueira asked.

Is Robert Mueller fair game for this type of tactic?

“Sir, why didn’t you make a recommendation to Congress one way or the other? Did the attorney general accurately characterize your positions on conspiracy and obstruction, sir?” the reporter asked.

Mueller offered a simple “no comment” to each question, before getting in his car and driving away.

Actress Patricia Heaton was among those who condemned MSNBC’s tactics.

“Hello @MSNBC. Today is Easter Sunday, the holiest day of the Christian calendar. Some of the faithful were murdered today while they worshiped. But you ambush Robert Mueller outside of his church and chuckle about it afterward. This is loathesome. Shame on you,” she tweeted.

Heaton, 61, who starred in “Everybody Loves Raymond,” said the surprise interview was par for the course in terms of the media’s disrespect for Easter and Christianity.

Others just thought the MSNBC reporter’s methods were disrespectful.

While some chided MSNBC about its tactics, President Donald Trump continued his denunciations of the investigation that led to the report.

“The Trump Haters and Angry Democrats who wrote the Mueller Report were devastated by the No Collusion finding! Nothing but a total ‘hit job’ which should never have been allowed to start in the first place!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.

