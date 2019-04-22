Actress Patricia Heaton Slams MSNBC After Reporter Ambushes Mueller

The words “hit job” and “ambush” were flying Sunday in reference to special counsel Robert Mueller, but some of the invective was aimed at MSNBC for its attempt to use Easter Sunday as a vehicle for a comment from Mueller himself.

Mueller, who was commissioned to investigate alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, delivered a report that said no evidence of collusion was found. Congressional Democrats have demanded Mueller, who has avoided public statements about the probe, testify about the report.

Trying to get a word from Mueller, MSNBC reporter Mike Viqueira ambushed Mueller after an Easter Sunday service in Washington, D.C.

“Will you testify before Congress, sir? If he were anybody but the president, would Mr. Trump be indicted, sir?” Viqueira asked.

“Sir, why didn’t you make a recommendation to Congress one way or the other? Did the attorney general accurately characterize your positions on conspiracy and obstruction, sir?” the reporter asked.

Mueller offered a simple “no comment” to each question, before getting in his car and driving away.

Actress Patricia Heaton was among those who condemned MSNBC’s tactics.

“Hello @MSNBC. Today is Easter Sunday, the holiest day of the Christian calendar. Some of the faithful were murdered today while they worshiped. But you ambush Robert Mueller outside of his church and chuckle about it afterward. This is loathesome. Shame on you,” she tweeted.

Hello @MSNBC. Today is Easter Sunday, the holiest day of the Christian calendar. Some of the faithful were murdered today while they worshiped. But you ambush Robert Mueller outside of his church and chuckle about it afterward. This is loathesome. Shame on you. https://t.co/30BAoivnVp — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) April 21, 2019

Heaton, 61, who starred in “Everybody Loves Raymond,” said the surprise interview was par for the course in terms of the media’s disrespect for Easter and Christianity.

This year’s “Media’s Crap Take on Easter” brought to you by @NickKristof who interviews the president of Union Theological Seminary @serenejones, who doesn’t believe in the basic tenets of the Faith, like…ressurection. As always, courtesy of @nytimes. https://t.co/WtHA5uRlrw — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) April 21, 2019

Others just thought the MSNBC reporter’s methods were disrespectful.

MSNBC harassing people at church on Easter Sunday https://t.co/Zpg5E9bUaL — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 21, 2019

MSNBC just sent a “journalist” out to stake out and harass Robert Mueller when he was leaving church on Easter Sunday. “We tried to be as respectful as possible” is an actual thing Mike Viqueira said after airing the clip… pic.twitter.com/JdfV6LsA8L — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 21, 2019

While some chided MSNBC about its tactics, President Donald Trump continued his denunciations of the investigation that led to the report.

The Trump Haters and Angry Democrats who wrote the Mueller Report were devastated by the No Collusion finding! Nothing but a total “hit job” which should never have been allowed to start in the first place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

“The Trump Haters and Angry Democrats who wrote the Mueller Report were devastated by the No Collusion finding! Nothing but a total ‘hit job’ which should never have been allowed to start in the first place!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

