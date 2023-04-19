Parler Share
Actress Rachel McAdams Shocks Fans with 'Disgusting' Detail Spotted in Magazine Photo

 By Johnathan Jones  April 19, 2023 at 1:31pm
Actress Rachel McAdams ensured her armpit hair was not edited out of a recent photo shoot.

The star of films such as “The Notebook,” “Wedding Crashers” and “Mean Girls” was shown lying on a sofa with her unshaven underarm on full display.

That was by design, according to Bustle, which conducted the photo shoot and said McAdams requested the outlet edit the photos as little as possible.

The 44-year-old, who was arguably Hollywood’s biggest “it” girl of the early 2000s, explained she wanted the world to see what a woman in her mid-40s with two young children looks like.

In response to a question about a 2017 photo shoot in which she posed alongside a breast milk pump, McAdams told Bustle, “I love that juxtaposition of beauty, glam, fantasy, and then truth.”

McAdams’ body hair drew mixed reactions on Twitter from both men and women.

While some who came across the photo saw nothing wrong with it, others argued there was nothing to like.

One Twitter user described the image as “tasteless,” while another simply found it “disgusting.”

One person who came across the image wondered if Ryan Gosling’s character in “The Notebook” would have approved: “I think this would cause Noah to rethink all of his effort and we never would’ve had The Notebook.”

McAdams is currently promoting her upcoming film “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

The film, which is based on Judy Blume’s 1970 novel of the same name, will hit theaters on April 28.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




