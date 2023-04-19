Actress Rachel McAdams Shocks Fans with 'Disgusting' Detail Spotted in Magazine Photo

Actress Rachel McAdams ensured her armpit hair was not edited out of a recent photo shoot.

The star of films such as “The Notebook,” “Wedding Crashers” and “Mean Girls” was shown lying on a sofa with her unshaven underarm on full display.

That was by design, according to Bustle, which conducted the photo shoot and said McAdams requested the outlet edit the photos as little as possible.

The 44-year-old, who was arguably Hollywood’s biggest “it” girl of the early 2000s, explained she wanted the world to see what a woman in her mid-40s with two young children looks like.

In response to a question about a 2017 photo shoot in which she posed alongside a breast milk pump, McAdams told Bustle, “I love that juxtaposition of beauty, glam, fantasy, and then truth.”

For Bustle’s photo shoot, April cover star #RachelMcAdams requested the images be edited as *minimally* as possible. “I love that juxtaposition of beauty, glam, fantasy, and then truth.”https://t.co/cyBc43l3kW pic.twitter.com/Nqao17Sima — Bustle (@bustle) April 18, 2023

McAdams’ body hair drew mixed reactions on Twitter from both men and women.

While some who came across the photo saw nothing wrong with it, others argued there was nothing to like.

One Twitter user described the image as “tasteless,” while another simply found it “disgusting.”

Disgusting. — The Zen Master (@someguyntexas) April 19, 2023

Arm pit hair is just uncomfortable, and a breading ground for bacteria and odour. That’s why it’s nasty, above and beyond the subjective opinion of it looking gross. — Maria (@MariaAnnD) April 19, 2023

How “stunning and brave” 🙄 — VHMFG (@iridhollow) April 19, 2023

If she wanted to go ‘all natural’, why did she put a makeup on? — Lara Piazza (@LaraPiazza5) April 18, 2023

gotta stay relevant somehow — Raz R (@raz_rodgers) April 19, 2023

One person who came across the image wondered if Ryan Gosling’s character in “The Notebook” would have approved: “I think this would cause Noah to rethink all of his effort and we never would’ve had The Notebook.”

I think this would cause Noah to rethink all of his effort and we never would’ve had The Notebook — NotABreauxbot (@breauxbot) April 19, 2023

McAdams is currently promoting her upcoming film “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

The film, which is based on Judy Blume’s 1970 novel of the same name, will hit theaters on April 28.

