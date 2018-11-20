SECTIONS
Actress Files Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against Avenatti

Michael Avenatti, the attorney who represents porn star Stormy Daniels, is seen leaving a federal court in New York in April.JStone / Twitter screen shotMichael Avenatti, the attorney who represents porn star Stormy Daniels, is seen leaving a federal court in New York in April. Avenatti is the subject of a restraining order filed against him Monday in Los Angeles by an actress who accused him of domestic violence. (JStone / Twitter screen shot)

By Savannah Pointer
at 1:11pm
The woman who accused nationally known attorney Michael Avenatti of domestic abuse has filed for a restraining order against him, according to a celebrity news website.

Actress Mareli Miniutti filed for the order on Monday in Los Angeles, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

Miniutti is described as being “an actress in her 20s, originally from Estonia, and most recently scored a cameo in ‘Ocean’s Eight.'”

The domestic abuse charges, which were initially thought to have been filed by Avenatti’s ex-wife, led to the lawyer’s arrest Wednesday by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Avenatti responded to the reporting of the restraining order by posting on social media, reiterating his innocence, and saying that he would be exonerated.

“I look forward to a full clearing of my name and disclosure of all of the facts,” Avenatti tweeted.

“I have NEVER abused a woman or committed domestic violence against anyone. Any claim to the contrary is completely bogus and fabricated. I am a target. And I will be exonerated.”

Avenatti’s claim is similar to the one that he made shortly after being released from jail on bail last week.

“I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night,” Avenatti said to reporters after being released.

“Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated.”

The Blast reported that a hearing on the restraining order has been set for next month.

A few hours after the news about the restraining order broke, Avenatti, who has spoken publicly about running for president in 2020, tweeted what appeared to be an insinuation that he already had a defense against his accuser.

“People think they are so smart,” Avenatti tweeted. “Until they post stuff on IG that undercuts their bogus, fabricated claims they made less than 24 hrs earlier. We can’t wait for justice! #Basta”

And again a little while later, “There is nothing more powerful than video evidence. NOTHING! I will be fully exonerated.”

In addition to his domestic violence arrest, Avenatti is facing at least two referrals made by the Senate Judiciary Committee to the Department of Justice and FBI, which could pursue a criminal investigation into the attorney.

In a tweet from its official Twitter account, the judiciary committee announced near the end of October that it referred Avenatti and his client, Julie Swetnick, for criminal investigation “relating to a potential conspiracy to provide materially false statements to Congress and obstruct a congressional committee investigation.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

