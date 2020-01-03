Actress Rose McGowan Apologizes for Soleimani Strike: '52% of Us Humbly Apologize'

Hollywood actress and left-wing activist Rose McGowan took it upon herself Friday morning to issue an apology to the nation of Iran and its people on behalf of the United States.

The sensationalized apology, a preamble to what McGowan herself would later refer to as a lengthy Twitter “freak out,” came directly on the heels of the Defense Department’s Thursday announcement that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani had been eliminated in a U.S. airstrike at the Baghdad international airport.

“Dear #Iran,” McGowan tweeted shortly after midnight. “The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape.”

“Please do not kill us,” the actress added.

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

According to The Associated Press, the Defense Department had carried out the strike under intelligence that Soleimani, the leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, was “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

Also killed in the strike were Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iran-backed militia in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, and five others.

Foreign policy analysts suggest the strike will have major consequences on operations in the region, eliminating one major player in Iran’s transparent policy of state-sponsored terror and likely making way for an aggressive response from the Iranian regime, which has already begun ramping up anti-Western rhetoric.

The U.S. airstrike comes after months of escalating tensions with Iran — the result of numerous military exchanges in the region that the Iranian regime says were prompted by President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and increase economic pressure on the rogue state.

Those tensions came to a head this week, however, when Iran-backed militia forces laid siege to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad as retaliation for recent U.S. airstrikes which killed more than 20 terrorist actors in Iraq.

Yet, despite claims that Trump’s successful initial response to the embassy assault — the deployment of 100 of U.S. Marines to the region to provide support — was too weak, the president’s critics have made no bones about condemning this aggressive use of direct force against Iran.

Multiple outlets have already begun referring to the counterterror strike as an “assassination,” and high-ranking Democratic members of Congress have condemned Trump’s actions as inadvisable — and somehow even unconstitutional.

McGowan took things a step beyond, however, in her Friday condemnation of the strike on Twitter, saying she would “most definitely” never “side with the USA” on military action such as this.

I do not side with Iran, but I most definitely do not side with the USA #TeamStayAlive https://t.co/ShWtvgWYqj — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Conceding that Soleimani was, in fact, an “evil evil man” for his leadership of terrorist forces in Iranian proxy conflicts, McGowan refused to apologize, telling one person who disagreed with her to “eat s—” and doubling down on suggestions the Trump administration was a lawless “terrorist regime.”

The actress would even lash out at a social media user who claimed to have had a friend killed in action in Iraq as a result of Soleimani’s campaigns in the region, telling him, “That sucks. Your friend wouldn’t have been murdered if the USA hadn’t illegally staged a coup and a phony war.”

That sucks. Your friend wouldn’t have been murdered if the USA hadn’t illegally staged a coup and a phony war. https://t.co/yC4n85qiXm — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

She later backpedaled as backlash ensued, suggesting the sacrifice of American service members had been made to protect the exact behavior she had just exhibited.

“Ok, so I freaked out because we may have any impending war,” McGowan wrote on Twitter. “Sometimes it’s okay to freak out on those in power. It’s our right.”

“That is what so many Brave soldiers have fought for. That is democracy,” she added.

“I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That’s it.”

