The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to strike down a Texas law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, and Hollywood’s virtue signalers are being called out by one of their own over their public opposition to the pro-life law.

The decision actually challenges Roe v. Wade, and will no doubt lead to further legal battles in lower courts.

It has galvanized conservatives who are tired of the state-sanctioned murder of the unborn. It has also fired up left-wing activists who embrace the practice.

But those who don’t support the indiscriminate killing of the most vulnerable have found an unlikely ally: actress Rose McGowan.

McGowan, who for years starred on the hit TV show “Charmed” and has also appeared in a number of high-profile films, laid into her peers on Twitter.

The actress shared a screenshot posted by her former “Charmed” co-star Alyssa Milano of a Deadline article about Hollywood stars “expressing outrage” over Texas’ law.

“This is really going to help for sure,” McGowan cracked, adding, “absolutely moron achievement unlocked.”

This is really going to help for sure absolutely moron achievement unlocked pic.twitter.com/eVxnapMNWm — Rose 🌊McGowan (@rosemcgowan) September 3, 2021

The phrase “achievement unlocked” is a common saying among people who play video games. It means that some sort of accomplishment has been made by the player — but in this case, all that was accomplished was empty rhetoric.

Do you think Roe v. Wade will ever be overturned? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 74% (587 Votes) No: 26% (206 Votes)

McGowan has been stirring the pot ever since she alleged she was sexually assaulted by former producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. Many in Hollywood, of course, protected Weinstein for as long as it was politically expedient.

McGowan, burned by leftist politics, isn’t done calling out the prevailing narratives of Tinseltown. Days before the tweet in question, the “Death Proof” star took a shot at Oprah Winfrey.

I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn’t. From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard pic.twitter.com/RCuXNpWCU0 — Rose 🌊McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 29, 2021

The celebrities who have attacked Texas’ pro-life law of course had nothing to say as President Joe Biden and his Democratic cohorts handed Afghanistan over to a terror group notorious for abusing and oppressing women and girls.

Milano and her like opposed the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, but were mum when Biden’s sexual assault accuser told a credible tale to make one’s stomach turn.

They never said anything as a top Hollywood executive allegedly spent decades sexually harassing and assaulting women.

But they’re free to criticize a conservative state protecting the unborn — indeed, nothing less is expected.

McGowan has had enough of the virtue signaling. These Hollywood hypocrites can put up or shut up.

Not all heroes wear capes, but some have been known to sport a buzz cut.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.