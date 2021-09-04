Path 27
Commentary

Actress Rose McGowan Slams Woke Celebs for Patronizing Americans on Texas Abortion Law

 By Kipp Jones  September 4, 2021 at 9:56am
Path 27

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to strike down a Texas law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, and Hollywood’s virtue signalers are being called out by one of their own over their public opposition to the pro-life law.

The decision actually challenges Roe v. Wade, and will no doubt lead to further legal battles in lower courts.

It has galvanized conservatives who are tired of the state-sanctioned murder of the unborn. It has also fired up left-wing activists who embrace the practice.

But those who don’t support the indiscriminate killing of the most vulnerable have found an unlikely ally: actress Rose McGowan.

McGowan, who for years starred on the hit TV show “Charmed” and has also appeared in a number of high-profile films, laid into her peers on Twitter.

Trending:
Afghan National Stabs Woman Working Outside Because He Didn't Think It Was an Appropriate Job for Women

The actress shared a screenshot posted by her former “Charmed” co-star Alyssa Milano of a Deadline article about Hollywood stars “expressing outrage” over Texas’ law.

“This is really going to help for sure,” McGowan cracked, adding, “absolutely moron achievement unlocked.”

The phrase “achievement unlocked” is a common saying among people who play video games. It means that some sort of accomplishment has been made by the player — but in this case, all that was accomplished was empty rhetoric.

Do you think Roe v. Wade will ever be overturned?

McGowan has been stirring the pot ever since she alleged she was sexually assaulted by former producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. Many in Hollywood, of course, protected Weinstein for as long as it was politically expedient.

McGowan, burned by leftist politics, isn’t done calling out the prevailing narratives of Tinseltown. Days before the tweet in question, the “Death Proof” star took a shot at Oprah Winfrey.

Related:
'Field of Dreams' Game Delivers with Stunning Visuals and Hollywood Ending

The celebrities who have attacked Texas’ pro-life law of course had nothing to say as President Joe Biden and his Democratic cohorts handed Afghanistan over to a terror group notorious for abusing and oppressing women and girls.

Milano and her like opposed the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, but were mum when Biden’s sexual assault accuser told a credible tale to make one’s stomach turn.

They never said anything as a top Hollywood executive allegedly spent decades sexually harassing and assaulting women.

But they’re free to criticize a conservative state protecting the unborn — indeed, nothing less is expected.

McGowan has had enough of the virtue signaling. These Hollywood hypocrites can put up or shut up.

Not all heroes wear capes, but some have been known to sport a buzz cut.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




loading
Web Hosting Company Removes Texas Right to Life Site After Giving Group a 24-Hour Deadline
China-Owned Paper Mocks Biden Administration After It Sent John Kerry to Talk Climate Change: 'Quite Absurd'
Leading Candidate in California Recall Election Has Plans for Sen. Feinstein: 'She Has a Worse Mental Condition Than Even Joe Biden'
2024 Trouble: Dems Despair as Swing State Voters Give Brutally Honest Thoughts on VP Harris
Actress Rose McGowan Slams Woke Celebs for Patronizing Americans on Texas Abortion Law
See more...

Conversation