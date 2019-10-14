Actress Rose McGowan Turns on Hillary Clinton After Weinstein Report: 'I Can't Believe I Used To Support Her'

Actress and #MeToo activist Rose McGowan says she “used to support” Hillary Clinton. That was — at least in part — until she saw the former Democratic presidential candidate’s links to disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Now, in the wake of allegations made in Ronan Farrow’s new book, “Catch and Kill,” McGowan is turning on her and her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

In a Friday tweet, McGowan, one of the first to publicly accuse Weinstein of sexual assault, expressed outrage over Hillary Clinton’s actions with regard to Farrow’s investigation of Weinstein.

The Hollywood Reporter, which interviewed Farrow, detailed the pressure that was brought to bear on NBC News, his then-home, to drop a story into Weinstein’s alleged predations.

“Weinstein also attempted to leverage his long-term relationship with Hillary Clinton to pressure Farrow, he writes. In summer 2017, while Farrow was trying to lock down an interview with Clinton for his foreign policy book — while also still working on the Weinstein story — he received a call from Clinton’s publicist, Nick Merrill, who told him that the ‘big story’ Farrow was working on was a ‘concern for us,'” THR reported.

“Then, in September 2017, according to an email cited in the book, Weinstein wrote to Deborah Turness, the ex-president of NBC News who now runs NBC News International, to propose a docuseries on Clinton. ‘Your Hillary doc series sounds absolutely stunning,’ Turness responded.”

That hasn’t aged well, particularly to McGowan.

“I knew that Hillary Clinton’s people, were protecting the Monster,” she said in her Friday tweet, referencing Weinstein.

“I can’t believe I used to support her. I guess predators are her style.”

I knew that Hillary Clinton’s people, were protecting the Monster. I can’t believe I used to support her. I guess predators are her style. https://t.co/rzWUoV1Nf4 via @thr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2019

In a second tweet, she more called out Bill Clinton less obliquely as well as his wife’s attitude toward Weinstein’s victims.

“Hillary Clinton, did you have any concern for your husband’s victims?” McGowan tweeted. “And what about HW victims? No? Didn’t think so.”

Hillary Clinton, did you have any concern for your husband’s victims? And what about HW victims? No? Didn’t think so pic.twitter.com/CR5Xs6Ppj6 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2019

McGowan says she was raped by Weinstein at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997, shortly after she appeared in the movie “Scream.” She reached a $100,000 settlement with him and was offered a further $1 million to remain silent, according to the BBC. She refused.

In a tweet, Clinton’s publicist seemed to question the facts behind Farrow’s assertions without attacking Farrow himself.

“I genuinely respect Ronan’s work, but have no idea what Weinstein was saying to people to save himself,” Merrill said. “What I do know is simple: I’d already rejected a Weinstein Co proposed doc about the election before talking to Ronan. If HW misrepresented facts, it wouldn’t be the 1st time.”

I genuinely respect Ronan’s work, but have no idea what Weinstein was saying to people to save himself. What I do know is simple: I’d already rejected a Weinstein Co proposed doc about the election before talking to Ronan. If HW misrepresented facts, it wouldn’t be the 1st time. https://t.co/SAI4yieHxZ — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) October 9, 2019

Visiting Hillary Clinton’s Twitter, meanwhile, one is confronted with this pinned tweet:

“To all the little girls watching…never doubt that you are valuable and powerful & deserving of every chance & opportunity in the world.” — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2016

And then there’s this more recent missive:

On this International Day of the Girl, I’m thinking about all the gutsy girls who are changing the world—@GretaThunberg, @Emma4Change, @NaomiWadler, and @Malala, just to name a few—and all those who will. #DayOfTheGirl #GutsyWomen — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 11, 2019

They’re “valuable and powerful” and “gutsy” until they grow up to be Juanita Broaddrick or Rose McGowan, of course.

This isn’t news about Hillary Clinton. One hopes that maybe Hollywood is waking up to the fact that Hillary isn’t as “woke” as she’d like to appear.

McGowan is probably an outlier, given the fawning reputation that the Clintons still enjoy in Tinseltown. One hopes Farrow’s book might change a few minds.

After all, McGowan is about as liberal as they come; she’s talked about how her abortions gave her an opportunity to “change the world” and excoriated pro-lifers. If she can fully turn her back on the Clintons, perhaps other liberals can find their way there, too.

