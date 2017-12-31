The Western Journal

Actress Roseanne Barr Unloads All of the Reasons She Voted for Trump, Unexpectedly Deletes All Evidence

By V. Saxena
December 31, 2017 at 1:57pm

Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr delivered a spontaneous but since-deleted rant on Twitter this week in which she passionately articulated why she voted for and continues to support President Donald Trump.

“4 those who wonder-back in the day when I was called a ‘liberal’ by journalists, I used to answer-‘I’m not a Liberal, I’m a radical’ & I still am-I voted Trump 2 shake up the status quo & the staid establishment,” her rant began Wednesday, according to USA Today.

She likewise praised the president for “draining the swamp of thieves who steal public money and put it into private pockets, which is TREASONOUS,” and criticized a recent Gallup poll that showed former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton remain the most admired officials in America.

“(A)ccording to Gallup, (A)mericans most admire 2 ppl who killed more innocent ppl than anyone else in US history,” she specifically wrote. “(O)h, well.”

She concluded her rant Thursday, writing, “Trump is fighting pedophiles and he likes Jews-that infuriates some people.”

Before the end of Thursday, however, she reportedly sent out an additional tweet asking her followers whether they had ever been threatened by fans of Clinton.

Some believe this tweet foreshadowed what came next: On Friday she announced her effective retirement from Twitter and deleted nearly every single on of the tweets she had ever posted.

“(I) won’t be censored or silence chided or corrected and continue to work,” she wrote. “I retire right now. I’ve had enough. bye!”

“(D)o not expect to hear anything more from me,” she also wrote. “Its a waste of time to oppose fascists here. bye!”

As noted by BizPac Review, “(I)n post-Obama America, celebrities who fall short of adhering to the progressive agenda simply are not tolerated, and Barr saw plenty of backlash from those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

As of Sunday, only a handful of tweets remained on Barr’s Twitter feed, including one from Saturday in which she touted the imminent return of her sitcom “Roseanne,” which originally aired from 1988 to 1997:

TV Guide suggested that Barr’s sudden outburst and retirement were triggered by a #BoycottRoseanne hashtag presumably launched by liberals upset by her pro-Trump views.

Barr’s views have made her a frequent target of liberals, with one columnist at The Daily Beast arguing earlier this year that Barr had “abandoned all reason and embraced the alt-right.”

It’s unclear how Barr’s pro-Trump and pro-Israel views make her a supporter of the alt-right, a group primarily composed of white nationalists who hate Jews.

By the same token, it’s unclear why liberals view the president as an “authoritarian” and “Nazi,” given as his behavior and rhetoric don’t coincide with these descriptors.

