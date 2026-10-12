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Selma Blair attends as Prime Video celebrates "Elle World" at Hall Des Lumieres on June 20, 2026, in New York City.
Selma Blair attends as Prime Video celebrates "Elle World" at Hall Des Lumieres on June 20, 2026, in New York City. (Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

Actress Selma Blair Arrested After Alleged Violent Incident on Flight

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 12, 2026 at 4:40pm
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Actress Selma Blair was arrested Sunday after an alleged scuffle with the crew of a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York, and her representative said a medical emergency set it off.

Variety confirmed the arrest. The plane landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport around 11 p.m., ahead of schedule, with no operational delay.

Law enforcement was at the gate and Blair, 54, was taken into custody and then to a hospital for evaluation.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed her identity. A source told Variety the FBI is investigating.

TMZ first reported the details from the cabin. Blair allegedly tried to open the aircraft door while the plane was in the air, then punched one flight attendant and bit another.

Dispatch audio the site obtained asked for medical personnel at the gate and mentioned a bloody nose and bite marks. The Port Authority told TMZ that two flight attendants reported injuries, and that one was taken to the hospital.

The audio also said the passenger had hit her head against a bulkhead.

Later updates from the same outlet said one attendant had a laceration and the other a bite, that Blair was put in restraints on the plane, and that she was arrested on landing.

Law enforcement told TMZ that in the ambulance, she repeatedly kicked a Port Authority officer in the head, and that at the hospital she allegedly assaulted a nurse, who pressed charges.

What do you think should happen to Selma Blair after this incident?

The state charged her with two counts of assault, one on a police officer and one on a nurse, TMZ reported. The site also posted audio of her screaming as she left the plane, with an alarm ringing.

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Her representative gave both Variety and TMZ the same account.

“Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct,” the representative said. “Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

TMZ said it was not clear what caused the emergency.

Delta’s statement to both was also the same: “Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.”

TMZ added that Delta had no record of Blair trying to open the door in flight.


This is not her first incident on a plane.

In 2016, she was taken off a flight on a stretcher while traveling with her then-4-year-old son.

She later said she had “a total psychotic blackout” after a glass of wine and a pill, and that it was out of character for her.

She is best known for “Cruel Intentions,” “Legally Blonde,” and the “Hellboy” films, and she has spoken publicly about living with multiple sclerosis.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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