Actress Selma Blair Arrested After Alleged Violent Incident on Flight

Actress Selma Blair was arrested Sunday after an alleged scuffle with the crew of a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York, and her representative said a medical emergency set it off.

Variety confirmed the arrest. The plane landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport around 11 p.m., ahead of schedule, with no operational delay.

Law enforcement was at the gate and Blair, 54, was taken into custody and then to a hospital for evaluation.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed her identity. A source told Variety the FBI is investigating.

TMZ first reported the details from the cabin. Blair allegedly tried to open the aircraft door while the plane was in the air, then punched one flight attendant and bit another.

Dispatch audio the site obtained asked for medical personnel at the gate and mentioned a bloody nose and bite marks. The Port Authority told TMZ that two flight attendants reported injuries, and that one was taken to the hospital.

The audio also said the passenger had hit her head against a bulkhead.

NEW AUDIO: Hear the pilot’s call for help following Selma Blair’s alleged violent outburst onboard a Delta flight en route to JFK. The newly obtained air traffic audio captures the crew requesting medical personnel after Blair allegedly punches and bites two flight attendants, according to reports. Port Authority Police are investigating the incident in coordination with Delta Air Lines. @AlexisMcAdamsTV @AmericaRpts — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 12, 2026

Later updates from the same outlet said one attendant had a laceration and the other a bite, that Blair was put in restraints on the plane, and that she was arrested on landing.

Law enforcement told TMZ that in the ambulance, she repeatedly kicked a Port Authority officer in the head, and that at the hospital she allegedly assaulted a nurse, who pressed charges.

What do you think should happen to Selma Blair after this incident? She should face legal consequences She deserves a second chance She should be banned from flying She needs professional help Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use She should face legal consequences 73% (16 votes) She deserves a second chance 0% (0 votes) She should be banned from flying 5% (1 vote) She needs professional help 23% (5 votes)

The state charged her with two counts of assault, one on a police officer and one on a nurse, TMZ reported. The site also posted audio of her screaming as she left the plane, with an alarm ringing.

Her representative gave both Variety and TMZ the same account.

“Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct,” the representative said. “Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

TMZ said it was not clear what caused the emergency.

BREAKING: Actress Selma Blair has been arrested after authorities say she tried to open a plane door midflight before allegedly punching one flight attendant and biting another. The incident unfolded aboard a Delta flight bound for New York’s JFK Airport. Two flight attendants reported injuries, and one was taken to the hospital for treatment. Blair’s representative says the actress suffered a medical emergency that triggered the alleged behavior and says she is now in stable condition. The FBI is investigating as Blair remains hospitalized for evaluation. It is not yet clear whether she will face criminal charges. — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 12, 2026

Delta’s statement to both was also the same: “Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.”

TMZ added that Delta had no record of Blair trying to open the door in flight.

Selma Blair shouldn’t be allowed on a plane and she probably shouldn’t be in control of a motor vehicle either. On Sunday she was arrested after a Delta flight from LAX to JFK where she allegedly tried to open the door mid-air, punched one flight attendant, and bit another. Two crew members were injured and one went to the hospital. Blair was taken for evaluation and the FBI is investigating. Her rep says she had a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct and that she’s now in stable condition. This isn’t her first plane incident. In 2016 she was removed from a flight on a stretcher after mixing medication and alcohol. She later said she didn’t yet know she had multiple sclerosis. Public safety still comes first. Trying to open an aircraft door in flight and attacking the crew creates a real risk to everyone on board. Medical issues can explain behavior, but they don’t erase the danger or the injuries. Airlines have a duty to protect passengers and staff. Blair has a duty not to put herself in situations where she can lose control and harm others. Blair is free to get treatment and seems like she should. The rest of us are free to say she shouldn’t be flying commercial or operating a vehicle until whatever caused this is under control. One mid-air meltdown is already one too many. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 12, 2026



This is not her first incident on a plane.

In 2016, she was taken off a flight on a stretcher while traveling with her then-4-year-old son.

She later said she had “a total psychotic blackout” after a glass of wine and a pill, and that it was out of character for her.

She is best known for “Cruel Intentions,” “Legally Blonde,” and the “Hellboy” films, and she has spoken publicly about living with multiple sclerosis.

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