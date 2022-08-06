Share
Actress Severely Burned After Crashing Into Home, Video Shows Her Speeding Through Neighborhood Shortly Before Wreck

 By Jack Davis  August 6, 2022 at 9:50am
Actress Anne Heche was in critical condition after a car accident on Friday in which she drove into a house, igniting a fire.

“Anne is in the ICU, she’s lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash,” a source told CNN.

Her car was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time, Jeff Lee of the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Both the car and the home reportedly became engulfed in flames.

Deadline reported that journalist Stu Mandell, who observed the wreck from the air, commented, “If there’s somebody alive in there this is going to be a miracle.”

“Fifty-nine Firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure,” Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

WARNING: The following video contains content that some viewers will find disturbing.


Witness Roy Morgen said Heche’s car rammed into a room that was occupied by a woman, according to CBS News.

No other injuries were reported.


TMZ reported that the incident began when Heche’s blue Mini Cooper slammed into a garage at an apartment complex.

“Residents of the apartment complex tried getting Anne out of the vehicle but she put the car in reverse and then sped off,” the outlet reported.

LAPD Secures Warrant to Draw Anne Heche's Blood, Test for Intoxicants: Report


The second accident followed soon after the first one, according to TMZ.

Heche is known for her roles in movies such as “Donnie Brasco” and “Six Days Seven Nights.” She once dated Ellen Degeneres.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation