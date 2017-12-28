The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Actress Shares Photo After Young Son Refuses to Stand for National Anthem at a Hockey Game

By Chris Agee
December 28, 2017 at 1:55pm

Print

Actress Debra Messing shared an image from a recent NHL game she attended with her son, expressing pride for his decision to remain seated in protest during the national anthem.

The “Will & Grace” star paraphrased their conversation in a caption to the photo on Instagram.

Messing wrote that Roman asked her for permission to sit down as part of an ongoing demonstration in professional sports and elsewhere against racial injustice.

“Whose crying?” she wrote. “I’m not crying.”

The post concluded with “#BLM,” an apparent reference to the Black Lives Matter social justice movement.

TRENDING: ‘Mob Boss’ Nikki Haley Pushes MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to His Breaking Point (Video)

Her comments and photo sparked widespread reaction on Instagram and Facebook, resulting in passionate debates over the controversial protests.

While Messing received support from many commenters who generally support the cause, even some individuals who expressed disillusionment about American society agreed with critics who found the national anthem protest inappropriate.

“Listen,” one Instagram user wrote, “there is no one that hates the state our country is in more than me, but sitting down is disrespectful to those who fought (and are fighting everyday) for you and your son’s rights — put things in context, there are other meaningful ways to make a difference.”

As The Daily Caller reported, Messing has a documented social media history of supporting the protests that began last season in the NFL when Colin Kaepernick, then a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, began kneeling during the pre-game national anthem.

She similarly expressed an emotional reaction in September after U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee knelt in solidarity with the protests on the House floor.

The Texas Democrat’s move took place shortly after President Donald Trump derided protesting athletes, using an expletive to describe them and suggesting they should lose their jobs.

RELATED: Shortly After Papa John’s Apologizes to NFL, Founder Announces He’s Stepping Down

“There is no regulation that says these young men cannot stand against the dishonoring of their mothers by you calling for the firing of a son of a B,” Lee said at the time in a statement addressed to Trump.

“You tell me which of those children’s mothers are a son of a B,” she said. “You cannot deny it, you cannot run for it, and I kneel in honor of them.”

“Teary,” Messing wrote in response to a video of what she described as an “amazing” demonstration by the lawmaker.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: children, National Anthem, protests

By: Chris Agee on December 28, 2017 at 1:55pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Actress Shares Photo After Young Son Refuses to Stand for National Anthem at a Hockey Game

Erin Coates

CNN Shares Exclusive Footage of Trump Playing Golf, then Twitter Users Notice the Real Story

Erin Coates

Sarah Sanders

Sarah Sanders Shares a New Photo of Herself Back Home, and This Time She’s Not Baking a Pie

Chris Agee

Magnolia and Melania Trump

Historic Magnolia Tree Outside White House to be Cut Down, and Melania Trump is Being Blamed

Richard Larsen

John F. Kennedy and today's Democrats

What’s Happened to the US Democrat Party in the Last 50 Years?

Will Racke

map of the United States

Mass Exodus: Hundreds of Thousands of People Fled These Three Deep Blue States In 2017

Chris Agee

UPS Driver Who Delivered Guns and Ammo to David Koresh Before Fatal Waco Standoff Breaks His Silence

Erin Coates

Secret Service agent and box truck

Secret Service Responds to CNN’s Complaint About Truck Blocking Cameras from Filming Trump

Recently Posted