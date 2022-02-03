Actress Susan Sarandon Under Fire for Comparing Fallen Police Officer's Funeral to 'Fascism'

As New York City laid to rest one of two officers killed in a Harlem shootout in January, actress Susan Sarandon made a social media post likening officers at the funeral for another officer to fascists.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, as thousands of NYPD officers and New York City residents gathered at St. Patrick’s Cathedral for services honoring NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, Sarandon posted an image of police at the funeral for NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, which was held last week.

Rivera and Mora were killed when investigating a domestic disturbance. Both were posthumously promoted to the rank of detective.

The image was a screenshot of the officers lining a Manhattan street with the words “I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like” above it.

The initial tweet came from podcaster Danny Haiphong, according to the New York Post.

A caption over the image read, “So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?”

The hashtag #abolishthepolice was added. It was unclear from the post which parts Sarandon assembled and which came from another user.

Sarandon was roundly rebuked for the post.

These officers were assassinated doing their job. One was just 22 and he lived in the community. These officers deserve our respect and admiration. On most jobs you don’t get killed just for showing up. Show some compassion and grace. — StupidAndy (@RealStupidAndy) February 2, 2022

Unfortunately, most of us cannot afford gated communities or hilltop mansions with state of the art security in Stamford like you Susan. We need and appreciate the officers that keep us safe. — Joe Botti (@JoeBotti1) February 2, 2022

This is a funeral procession attended off-duty officers. If you want respect for all life then don’t post this stuff. This is fraternal solidarity in an ocean of blue hats. How about you take the $ you earned for playing a cop in The Calling and donate it to a helpful agency? — eleanore tutwiler (@canifinishhere) February 2, 2022

This is what privilege looks like: a wealthy actress, safe in her bubble, mocking heroes & making light of the crisis that cops are battling alongside our communities. NYC is uniting to stop the violence — @SusanSarandon is living on a different planet.https://t.co/U1q0t32TzR — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) February 3, 2022

“An ocean of officers shouldn’t have to line streets for the second time in five days to mall the appalling loss of a 27-year-old son and brother, gathered in and around a place that so grandly represents the enormity of faith,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during Mora’s funeral, according to WNBC-TV.

“Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera were gifts we never got to keep,” Sewell said.

“That piercing sound you heard on a cold night last week was the wail of a mother whose faith in everything good and fair in this world had been shaken to her soul. I hope the whole city heard her.”

During Mora’s funeral, his sister, Karina Mora, said the police need help.

“How many Wilberts and how many Jasons, how many more police officers, will have to lose their lives so that the system changes?” she said. “New York police officers protect us, but who protects them?”

“Legislators, crime ended the lives of two exemplary young men who only offered their best to their city,” she continued. “Take action. Enough is enough.”

