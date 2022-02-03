Share
Actress Susan Sarandon Under Fire for Comparing Fallen Police Officer's Funeral to 'Fascism'

 By Jack Davis  February 3, 2022 at 10:06am
As New York City laid to rest one of two officers killed in a Harlem shootout in January, actress Susan Sarandon made a social media post likening officers at the funeral for another officer to fascists.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, as thousands of NYPD officers and New York City residents gathered at St. Patrick’s Cathedral for services honoring NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, Sarandon posted an image of police at the funeral for NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, which was held last week.

Rivera and Mora were killed when investigating a domestic disturbance. Both were posthumously promoted to the rank of detective.

The image was a screenshot of the officers lining a Manhattan street with the words “I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like” above it.

The initial tweet came from podcaster Danny Haiphong, according to the New York Post.

A caption over the image read, “So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?”

The hashtag #abolishthepolice was added. It was unclear from the post which parts Sarandon assembled and which came from another user.

Sarandon was roundly rebuked for the post.

“An ocean of officers shouldn’t have to line streets for the second time in five days to mall the appalling loss of a 27-year-old son and brother, gathered in and around a place that so grandly represents the enormity of faith,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during Mora’s funeral, according to WNBC-TV.

“Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera were gifts we never got to keep,” Sewell said.

“That piercing sound you heard on a cold night last week was the wail of a mother whose faith in everything good and fair in this world had been shaken to her soul. I hope the whole city heard her.”

During Mora’s funeral, his sister, Karina Mora, said the police need help.

“How many Wilberts and how many Jasons, how many more police officers, will have to lose their lives so that the system changes?” she said. “New York police officers protect us, but who protects them?”

“Legislators, crime ended the lives of two exemplary young men who only offered their best to their city,” she continued. “Take action. Enough is enough.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
