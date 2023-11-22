Far-left actress Susan Sarandon was dropped by her talent agency Tuesday over anti-Semitic comments she made at a pro-Palestinian rally last week in New York City.

The 77-year-old Oscar-winning star was dropped by United Talent Agency — one of Hollywood’s largest agencies — after she implied last Friday in Manhattan that American Jews are merely “getting a taste” of hatred as tensions have risen globally since Hamas militants butchered at least 1,200 Israeli citizens last month.

Deadline reported a representative with UTA confirmed the “Thelma & Louise” star was no longer being represented by the agency.

UTA declined to comment further on the matter.

The agency also confirmed to Page Six that Sarandon would need to seek new representation but also similarly offered to comment further on the matter.

Sarandon unleashed a torrent of anti-Israeli hate on Friday as she and hundreds of others took to New York City’s streets to protest the country’s war on Islamic terrorism.

The New York Post reported Sarandon took part in chants of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

The slogan is generally perceived as a threat to force the Jewish people out of their ancestral homeland by any means necessary — up to and including the destruction of Israel.

The Post reported Sarandon then referred to a rise of anti-Semitism in the U.S. before she implied it was deserved.

“There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,” the actress said.

Sarandon has also used her X account to protest Israel’s rights to defend itself.

Aviva Klompas, the former director of speechwriting at the Israeli Mission to the United Nations, was among those who called Sarandon out on her comments.

“When Susan Sarandon said that Jews ‘are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,’ she was saying that American Jews have it coming — that we don’t deserve to live free from harassment and assault,” Klompas posted.

When Susan Sarandon said that Jews “are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country” she was saying that American Jews have it coming – that we don’t deserve to live free from harassment and assault. — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 21, 2023

UTA’s decision to sever ties with Sarandon came the same day the company behind the “Scream” film franchise dropped its leading actress from an upcoming reboot sequel over anti-Semitic social media posts.

Actress Melissa Barrera will no longer star in the upcoming film “Scream VII” over accusations of “genocide” against Israel she made on her Instagram page.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barrera recently said on her “stories” on the platform that Gaza is “being treated like a concentration camp.”

“Cornering everyone together, with nowhere to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories,” the actress continued. “And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

Spyglass, the company that is producing the latest “Scream” film, issued a statement about its decision to cut ties with Barrera.

“Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech,” the company said.

