Actress Is Taking Break from Hollywood After Experiencing Feeling She Just Couldn't Shake

Actress Emily Blunt is one of modern Hollywood’s leading ladies and current costars in the hit film “Oppenheimer.” But she has just announced an important decision as a mother for which she deserves far more praise than she has earned onscreen.

Blunt, 40, has starred in numerous hits including “A Quiet Place,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” and more, and has become one of Hollywood’s currently most recognizable actresses. She is certainly at the top of her game and her Hollywood earning potential.

So, it is particularly amazing to hear of her recent decision to take a step back from Hollywood, especially considering why she is doing it.

Blunt, who is currently starring as Kitty Oppenheimer in “Oppenheimer,” appeared in a recent episode of the “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” podcast where she made a stunning announcement.







The “Sicario” star said she has decided to take some time away from her Hollywood acting career because there is a part of her life that is necessarily neglected when she is away doing movies.

She said her children need her far more than Hollywood needs her.

Therefore, she is stepping away from the lights and cameras to focus on what is more important; raising her kids, Bounding Into Comics reported.

During his conversation with the actress, podcast host Bozzi asked, “Do you find — two things, one is, having to stay in the top form that you’re in, which you are, so it seems to be part of the business that you’re in, and then also making sure everything — because you know being a mother, being a professional person it takes its toll. So how do you manage that?”

“It does [take its toll],” Blunt said, adding, “Well, not always well. It’s one of those things when people are like, ‘How do you balance it?’ I never feel like I’m doing it right, you know.”

“But this year I’m not working,” Blunt continued.

“I just need to be — I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9. We’re in the last year of single digits, and I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little,” she said. “And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them, for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

Blunt, who is married to John Krasinski, another one of Hollywood’s busiest actors these days, said she found that missing out on these little character building moments was too big of a sacrifice.

“I had a beautiful time on the projects I did last year,” she added. “Some were more intense than others. Some were harder than others. Some were more time consuming than others. And the ones that are time consuming, I think for me, are be coming fewer and further between because of just the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on balance. And I’m very prone to guilt, and I think maybe all mothers are. You’re just prone to feeling bad for God forbid wanting something outside of being a mother.”

“I am a huge advocate for women being ambitious,” she said. “I love the word ambition. It’s just dreams with purpose. That’s all it is. It’s not an ugly word … And I want my kids to grow up and find something that they adore doing.”

But she went on to say she doesn’t really try “balancing” anything. She works for a while, then stays home with the kids for a while.

“The balance is — Usually it sways in extremes,” she explained. “Like I’ll work too much and then I’ll have a complete reaction against it, and an aversion to being on a film set for a long time. And then I’ll want to desperately work again. So, I don’t know if I do it moderately, I think I just have these pulls towards it and against it.”

Blunt said she very much enjoys acting, though, and is not planning to quit. She was seen on a short interview posted by Deadline that she isn’t done with acting.

“Honestly, that story got so overblown. I was just kind of taking a little downtime. I’m not quitting Hollywood. I just was taking some months off to be with the kids,” she insisted.

Emily Blunt addresses the recent reports that she’s taking an extended break from acting #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/Lycsnfl3NE — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 13, 2023

Blunt may have made her decision just at the right time, of course, With the Hollywood writers and actors strike going on, the film industry has ground to a halt, anyway.

Regardless, Emily Blunt deserves praise for understanding that her children are more important than a Hollywood acting career, and for taking time to step back from the camera to tend to them, fix them breakfast, pick them up from school, and taking time for their activities. Family is the most important thing in life.

