Actual Descendant of Pocahontas Speaks Out on Elizabeth Warren’s DNA Test – ‘I Feel Betrayed’

A descendant of the famed 17th-century Powhatan princess Pocahontas spoke out against Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s DNA test results Tuesday on Fox News “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” saying she felt “betrayed” by the senator’s claims of Native American ancestry.

Host Carlson asked Debbie White Dove Porreco about the Massachusetts Democrat’s test results, saying, “You’ve watched Elizabeth Warren, once again, put herself at the head of the ‘Me Sioux’ movement, and come out with this DNA test which you called for. Now that we have the results, what’s your response?”

“Well, first of all, I’m so glad she ended up taking one,” Porrecco said, “and it did prove that she wasn’t the Cherokee Indian that she’s been claiming to be for so long.”

“How did that make you feel as a descendant of Pocahontas?” Carlson asked. “Cultural appropriation is often in the news. Do you think she’s guilty of it?”

Porrecco replied, “Well, I think she’s guilty of claiming she’s been American Indian but (has) no proof, and using it for applications, for college, for political reasons.

“And that was all wrong, that she did that this whole time.”

Carlson then asked her how she felt about Warren being called the “first female faculty member of color” at Harvard.

“I feel betrayed,” Porrecco said, “because she wasn’t. She was using the name, trying to be American Indian just to rise above.”

She went on to say that Warren’s claim of being American Indian took away “benefits” from the American Indians that belonged to them.

Carlson asked Porrecco if other Native Americans felt the same way she did.

She responded, “I do. I think they feel betrayed. They feel disappointed, you know. I think at this point, she needs to come back and apologize to everybody for what she’s done.”

“Yes,” Carlson said, “I think that’s right.”

Porrecco, however, isn’t the only Native American to speak out after Warren released her DNA test results on Monday.

Chuck Hoskin Jr., the Cherokee Nation’s secretary of state, said in a statement Monday that “Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage.”

Additionally, Hoskin said, “A DNA test is useless to determine tribal citizenship. Current DNA tests do not even distinguish whether a person’s ancestors were indigenous to North or South America.”

Using a DNA test to prove that you have a connection to the Cherokee or any other tribal nation, Hoskin noted, is “inappropriate and wrong.”

