Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh Tuesday was marked by an unusual and lavish gesture: a custom-built mobile McDonald’s truck.

The sight of the golden arches on wheels, parked outside a media hub called “Media Oasis,” was enough to make even the most stoic observer do a double-take.

The Saudis, known for their opulent hospitality, pulled out all the stops for Trump. This wasn’t just any fast-food stop; it was a glossy, double-staircase trailer branded in both Arabic and English, a nod to Trump’s well-documented love for McDonald’s.

“Yes, it’s a mobile McDonald’s here in Riyadh,” posted i24NEWS journalist Mordechai Wagenheim on social media platform X, sharing footage that quickly went viral.

Trump’s affinity for the chain is no secret.

From serving fast food at White House banquets to working the fryer during his 2024 presidential campaign, McDonald’s has been a recurring theme for Trump. The Saudis, ever the astute hosts, capitalized on this, rolling out a McDonald’s truck that could have been straight out of a surreal dream.

Imagine Trump’s reaction. His jaw probably hit the floor when he saw a country honoring his tastes, not mocking them.

The mobile McDonald’s, with its air-conditioned interior and steps leading up to the counter, was a stroke of genius. It’s the kind of personalized gesture that Trump appreciates, a far cry from the relentless criticism he faces at home.

The American media and political establishment could learn a thing or two from this.

Instead of constantly deriding Trump, they might have considered a softer approach. After all, he’s not impervious to flattery or gestures of goodwill. A packet of McDonald’s honey, rather than blue donkey vinegar, might have gone a long way.

But no, the Democrats’ blind hatred ensured they missed every opportunity to work with him.

Say what you will about the Saudis — and there’s plenty of criticism to be had — but their hospitality in this instance is unparalleled. They understand the art of making a guest feel special. This mobile McDonald’s wasn’t just about food; it was a symbol of respect, an acknowledgment of Trump’s preferences in a way that resonated with him.

The Democrats, on the other hand, are the textbook definition of cutting off your nose to spite your face. Their refusal to engage with Trump on his terms, to find common ground, has been their downfall. Even something as superficial as his love for McDonald’s could’ve been a bridge, a way to connect — but instead, they chose division.

Back in Riyadh, the mobile McDonald’s stood as a testament to the Saudis’ savvy. They knew Trump’s affinities and played to them. Whether it’s a Big Mac or a diplomatic deal, they understood that sometimes, the simplest gestures are the most effective.

Trump, ever the showman, likely appreciated the spectacle. Newsweek noted that it’s unclear whether Trump ever partook in any of the mobile McDonald’s offerings.

Regardless, the mere image of a McDonald’s truck in the desert, ready to serve him, is one that will stick with Trump.

The Saudis’ approach is a lesson in diplomacy. They didn’t mock Trump’s tastes; they embraced them. They didn’t criticize his preferences; they celebrated them. It’s a strategy that might just pay off, both in terms of goodwill and in securing favorable deals.

Meanwhile, back home, the Democrats continue to fume. Their inability to see beyond their hatred has cost them dearly. They could have had their own version of this moment, but instead, they chose to alienate.

So here’s to that mobile McDonald’s. It’s a reminder that sometimes, a Big Mac is worth more than a thousand words. And for Trump, it’s a moment that will likely linger, a rare instance of being truly honored rather than derided.

As the sun sets over Riyadh, the golden arches stand tall, a symbol of a hospitality that the Democrats could only dream of. Maybe next time, they’ll bring their own McDonald’s truck.

But for now, the Saudis have stolen the show.

