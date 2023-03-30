Adam Kinzinger Accuses Republicans of 'Flaunting' Guns, But Then Old Photo of Him Resurfaces

Since he fully descended into wild-eyed anti-Trumpism, ex-Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger has delivered one self-own after another, and he’s done it again — this time over the issue of guns.

The former congressman who had his seat redistrcted out from under from him by Illinois Democrats went on the attack against Republicans who he says have a “gun fetish.”

Kinzinger ran as a Tea Party Republican when he was first elected in 2010, but quickly became a down-the-line establishment Republican who turned his back on his voters when he thought moving left would benefit him. And indulging his penchant to moving left, he jumped to his Twitter account on Tuesday to attack Republicans who had worn pins resembling rifles.

“You can oppose a ban, fine. But the flaunting of guns and the gun fetish really bothers me,” the anti-Trumper tweeted.

You can oppose a ban, fine. But the flaunting of guns and the gun fetish really bothers me. https://t.co/raw1oXdtTB — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 28, 2023

But it turns out that Kinzinger was soon forced to defend himself when an old tweet of his own resurfaced that seemed to show him reveling in the “cult” of guns, too.

It only took some 20 minutes for YouTube user David Freiheit, who goes under the name “Viva Frei,” to repost Kinzinger’s own image from 2014.

Do you consider Adam Kinzinger a Republican? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (3 Votes) No: 100% (625 Votes)

In the ex-congressman’s tweet, he is seen standing next to another man, with both of them toting guns and Kinzinger wearing a holstered pistol.

“Is this you? I’m actually not being sarcastic… Is this your tweet, and is this you?” Freiheit asked.

Is this you? I’m actually not being sarcastic… Is this your tweet, and is this you? pic.twitter.com/EScJKnoFBl — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 29, 2023

Clearly it was him engaging in his “gun fetish.”

My brother and I exercising our right to bear arms at the family farm on this 4th of July #Murica pic.twitter.com/cF7X9UXjoq — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 4, 2014

Kinzinger was forced to reply after his earlier outburst, and employed the left’s favorite “I’ve evolved” claim to explain away his hypocrisy.

“Yes that is me. That also was many years ago and I have since moderated somewhat on this issue, as have millions of Americans. BUT if you don’t want to leave room for people to evolve on this issue, then you only have yourself to blame. I also am a military member,” Kinzinger replied, adding a personal attack, “Clown.”

In a second tweet, he added that people like Freiheit are why Congress can’t discuss guns.

“This is the exact reason many in congress are unwilling to have this discussion, because idiots like this never allow for it,” he petulantly exclaimed.

This is the exact reason many in congress are unwilling to have this discussion, because idiots like this never allow for it — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 29, 2023

Freiheit responded by pointing out Kinzinger’s double standard.

“No longer being in [favor] of rights that you benefitted from is not evolution. It’s hypocrisy,” he told Kinzinger.

No longer being in favour of rights that you benefitted from is not evolution. It’s hypocrisy. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 29, 2023

Of course, Adam Kinzinger is an ex-politician with no path back to office and who now makes a living as a talking head on left-wing TC networks, so it is in his interest to “evolve” to the left. Just like he moved left after being elected in 2010, Kinzinger is still moving left to serve his wallet.

But not many on Twitter were fooled by Kinzinger’s weak retorts.

Standing up for the 2A is not flaunting guns, nor is it a gun fetish. @adamkinzing, however, seems to have a fetish with sucking up to radical leftists. Was he ever a Republican? — AndyP (@andy_p_1989) March 29, 2023

I think you meant to say “really bothers me NOW THAT ITS POLITICALLY EXPEDIENT”. pic.twitter.com/zNIjlDtRZx — Burton M (@RealBurtonM) March 29, 2023

But you’re ok with this one also worn on the house floor? 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Tgd1VtJhVB — Nikki- Ex Queen of CA (self appointed) (@NikkiMarieDiary) March 29, 2023

This is gold!!! 🙌🙌😂😂😂😂 — Lisa ~ No More Bullshit 🇺🇸🐄💨 (@TXFrogMomma) March 29, 2023

All of his anti-gun rhetoric makes total sense now. Enhance! pic.twitter.com/NfF1K6J7kG — Kyle Engel (@KyleJEngel4) March 29, 2023

Yes, but that was before he became a crybaby. — Wookin Pa Nub (@TracyLovesSean) March 29, 2023

“Evolving” to attack the Second Amendment is now in Kinzinger’s self interest. But his “evolution” started the moment he got elected. And clearly it continues to this day.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.