Parler Share
Commentary

Adam Kinzinger Accuses Republicans of 'Flaunting' Guns, But Then Old Photo of Him Resurfaces

 By Warner Todd Huston  March 30, 2023 at 12:27pm
Parler Share

Since he fully descended into wild-eyed anti-Trumpism, ex-Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger has delivered one self-own after another, and he’s done it again — this time over the issue of guns.

The former congressman who had his seat redistrcted out from under from him by Illinois Democrats went on the attack against Republicans who he says have a “gun fetish.”

Kinzinger ran as a Tea Party Republican when he was first elected in 2010, but quickly became a down-the-line establishment Republican who turned his back on his voters when he thought moving left would benefit him. And indulging his penchant to moving left, he jumped to his Twitter account on Tuesday to attack Republicans who had worn pins resembling rifles.

“You can oppose a ban, fine. But the flaunting of guns and the gun fetish really bothers me,” the anti-Trumper tweeted.

Trending:
29 House Democrats Turn Against Biden and Side with Republicans to Pass Gas Stove Measure

But it turns out that Kinzinger was soon forced to defend himself when an old tweet of his own resurfaced that seemed to show him reveling in the “cult” of guns, too.

It only took some 20 minutes for YouTube user David Freiheit, who goes under the name “Viva Frei,” to repost Kinzinger’s own image from 2014.

Do you consider Adam Kinzinger a Republican?

In the ex-congressman’s tweet, he is seen standing next to another man, with both of them toting guns and Kinzinger wearing a holstered pistol.

“Is this you? I’m actually not being sarcastic… Is this your tweet, and is this you?” Freiheit asked.

Clearly it was him engaging in his “gun fetish.”

Related:
RINO Adam Kinzinger Sits on Board of Organization Under Federal Investigation: 'Absent Paper Trail' - Report

Kinzinger was forced to reply after his earlier outburst, and employed the left’s favorite “I’ve evolved” claim to explain away his hypocrisy.

“Yes that is me. That also was many years ago and I have since moderated somewhat on this issue, as have millions of Americans. BUT if you don’t want to leave room for people to evolve on this issue, then you only have yourself to blame. I also am a military member,” Kinzinger replied, adding a personal attack, “Clown.”

In a second tweet, he added that people like Freiheit are why Congress can’t discuss guns.

“This is the exact reason many in congress are unwilling to have this discussion, because idiots like this never allow for it,” he petulantly exclaimed.

Freiheit responded by pointing out Kinzinger’s double standard.

“No longer being in [favor] of rights that you benefitted from is not evolution. It’s hypocrisy,” he told Kinzinger.

Of course, Adam Kinzinger is an ex-politician with no path back to office and who now makes a living as a talking head on left-wing TC networks, so it is in his interest to “evolve” to the left. Just like he moved left after being elected in 2010, Kinzinger is still moving left to serve his wallet.

But not many on Twitter were fooled by Kinzinger’s weak retorts.

“Evolving” to attack the Second Amendment is now in Kinzinger’s self interest. But his “evolution” started the moment he got elected. And clearly it continues to this day.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Adam Kinzinger Accuses Republicans of 'Flaunting' Guns, But Then Old Photo of Him Resurfaces
Tucker Carlson Reveals the Trojan Horse Being Pushed Through Congress Called the 'Restrict' Act
Mike Huckabee Endorses Donald Trump for President: 'Far from Perfect, But Then, So Am I'
GOP Found a Creative Way to Block Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness, Here Are Dems That Could Join
Hospital Photo of John Fetterman Goes Viral, But There's Just 1 Problem: 'This Is Insane'
See more...

Conversation