Adam Kinzinger Bites Off More Than He Can Chew, Instantly Hit with Cease and Desist

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois continues to suffer from pathological Trump Derangement Syndrome, as evidenced by his vindictive Twitter trolling.

On Monday, Kinzinger was hit with a cease-and-desist order after accusing a private citizen of fraudulently collecting federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, which numerous small-business owners received during the 2020 coronavirus shutdowns.

Alex Bruesewitz, a pro-Trump political strategist, urged the outgoing congressman to retract his statement and otherwise stop being a whiny loser.

Bruesewitz, the CEO of X Strategies LLC, tweeted Monday that Kinzinger “FALSELY accused me, a private citizen, of defrauding the US Gov’t. He stated that I took PPP Loans ‘despite having no employees.'”

“Only problem is, he knew I had employees. My attorney, @JeffClarkUS has sent Kinzinger a Cease & Desist,” he said.

Yesterday, Rep. @AdamKinzinger FALSELY accused me, a private citizen, of defrauding the US Gov’t. He stated that I took PPP Loans “despite having no employees.” Only problem is, he knew I had employees. My attorney, @JeffClarkUS, has sent Kinzinger a Cease & Desist. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/lHMcYmqqOS — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) September 5, 2022

Bruesewitz then linked to a seven-page cease-and-desist letter his attorney had fired off.

“We are giving Kinzinger 5 days to retract his defamatory statement & issue me a public apology,” he tweeted.

Attached below you will find the full 7 page Cease & Desist / Retraction demand that my General Counsel, @JeffClarkUS, sent to Congressman @AdamKinzinger. We are giving Kinzinger 5 days to retract his defamatory statement & issue me a public apology.https://t.co/4wuY5xF1pn — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) September 5, 2022

In the letter, Bruesewitz’s attorney accused Kinzinger of deceptively editing the alleged evidence he tweeted to support his dubious claim that Bruesewitz had no employees.

“You deliberately cut off your screen shot of the information about X Strategies LLC” to leave out the part that states the small business had two employees at the time it applied for a PPP loan, the letter said.

Bruesewitz followed up later Monday by calling Kinzinger a “third-rate member of congress” who should “be ashamed of himself” for his defamatory statements.

I’m not going to allow a third-rate, soon to be former member of Congress, @AdamKinzinger, to use his social media platform to spread malicious defamatory lies about me. He should retract his statement & publicly apologize to me for alleging I defrauded the US Government! — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) September 6, 2022

Bruesewitz said that unlike the congressman — who he called “a 44 year old who has freeloaded off of the Government his entire adult life” — he’s a 25-year-old entrepreneur who employs American workers.

Adam Kinzinger is a 44 year old who has freeloaded off of the Government his entire adult life. He has never once created a job. On the other hand, I’m a 25 year old who has created quite a few jobs. Retract this malicious lie about me, @AdamKinzinger. https://t.co/YMMJAjQFJ1 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) September 5, 2022

“When my company received a PPP Loan, I was 23 & employed 2 people full time,” Bruesewitz tweeted. “Today, I am 25 years old & employ 10 people.”

“Btw Kinzinger has never signed the front of a paycheck,” he added.

When my company received a PPP Loan, I was 23 & employed 2 people full time Today, I am 25 years old & employ 10 people We at @XStrategiesLLC are a small team, but we pack a big punch! Hence why we are maliciously defamed Btw Kinzinger has never signed the front of a paycheck. — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) September 5, 2022

The brouhaha erupted on Sunday after Bruesewitz called out Kinzinger’s hypocrisy in obsessively attacking former President Donald Trump and his supporters while giving a free pass to flailing President Joe Biden and his destructive minions.

You praised Joe Biden for calling 75 Million Americans “enemies of the state” but you’re angry that Trump criticized the corrupt & completely weaponized FBI & DOJ?@AdamKinzinger, you have issues man. https://t.co/F6CzT9AHqe — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) September 4, 2022

A triggered Kinzinger sarcastically tweeted, “Alex did you pay back your PPP loan despite having no employees?”

He then posted a screenshot showing incomplete information about X Strategies that cut off the bottom part of the company’s description.

On Tuesday morning, Bruesewitz threatened “legal action” if Kinzinger did not retract his statement, which he says was defamatory.

It has now been 2 days since @AdamKinzinger maliciously defamed me by falsely accusing me of defrauding the US Gov’t. Because I am a decent person, I’m giving him time to retract his statement & apologize or I will have to proceed with other legal action. Tick tock, Adam! ⏰ — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) September 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Kinzinger — who has relentlessly smeared Trump supporters on CNN, on Twitter and through his involvement with the Democrat-led House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion — tweeted on Tuesday that he had other “receipts” to support his claims that he would share on Wednesday.

Typical Trump type. Speaks a tough game but when the fire comes back, can’t handle it. In fact the second you become a political consultant you become a public figure. That said, later tomorrow, i will release more info in this. I always have receipts. https://t.co/pu6gNx9S9n — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) September 6, 2022

In October 2021, Kinzinger announced he would not seek re-election for his congressional seat — a job he has held for 10 years. This isn’t surprising, given his unpopularity within the GOP.

Oh well. As the saying goes, “Good riddance to bad rubbish.”

