Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois listens during a hearing of the Democrat-led House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington on July 27, 2021.
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois listens during a hearing of the Democrat-led House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington on July 27, 2021. (Andrew Harnik - Pool / Getty Images)

Adam Kinzinger Bites Off More Than He Can Chew, Instantly Hit with Cease and Desist

 By Samantha Chang  September 6, 2022 at 8:05am
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois continues to suffer from pathological Trump Derangement Syndrome, as evidenced by his vindictive Twitter trolling.

On Monday, Kinzinger was hit with a cease-and-desist order after accusing a private citizen of fraudulently collecting federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, which numerous small-business owners received during the 2020 coronavirus shutdowns.

Alex Bruesewitz, a pro-Trump political strategist, urged the outgoing congressman to retract his statement and otherwise stop being a whiny loser.

Bruesewitz, the CEO of X Strategies LLC, tweeted Monday that Kinzinger “FALSELY accused me, a private citizen, of defrauding the US Gov’t. He stated that I took PPP Loans ‘despite having no employees.'”

“Only problem is, he knew I had employees. My attorney, @JeffClarkUS has sent Kinzinger a Cease & Desist,” he said.

Bruesewitz then linked to a seven-page cease-and-desist letter his attorney had fired off.

“We are giving Kinzinger 5 days to retract his defamatory statement & issue me a public apology,” he tweeted.

In the letter, Bruesewitz’s attorney accused Kinzinger of deceptively editing the alleged evidence he tweeted to support his dubious claim that Bruesewitz had no employees.

“You deliberately cut off your screen shot of the information about X Strategies LLC” to leave out the part that states the small business had two employees at the time it applied for a PPP loan, the letter said.

Bruesewitz followed up later Monday by calling Kinzinger a “third-rate member of congress” who should “be ashamed of himself” for his defamatory statements.

Bruesewitz said that unlike the congressman — who he called “a 44 year old who has freeloaded off of the Government his entire adult life” — he’s a 25-year-old entrepreneur who employs American workers.

“When my company received a PPP Loan, I was 23 & employed 2 people full time,” Bruesewitz tweeted. “Today, I am 25 years old & employ 10 people.”

“Btw Kinzinger has never signed the front of a paycheck,” he added.

The brouhaha erupted on Sunday after Bruesewitz called out Kinzinger’s hypocrisy in obsessively attacking former President Donald Trump and his supporters while giving a free pass to flailing President Joe Biden and his destructive minions.

A triggered Kinzinger sarcastically tweeted, “Alex did you pay back your PPP loan despite having no employees?”

He then posted a screenshot showing incomplete information about X Strategies that cut off the bottom part of the company’s description.

On Tuesday morning, Bruesewitz threatened “legal action” if Kinzinger did not retract his statement, which he says was defamatory.

Meanwhile, Kinzinger — who has relentlessly smeared Trump supporters on CNN, on Twitter and through his involvement with the Democrat-led House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion — tweeted on Tuesday that he had other “receipts” to support his claims that he would share on Wednesday.

In October 2021, Kinzinger announced he would not seek re-election for his congressional seat — a job he has held for 10 years. This isn’t surprising, given his unpopularity within the GOP.

Oh well. As the saying goes, “Good riddance to bad rubbish.”

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC. She's a former leftist who got disgusted by their nonstop victim mentality and unhinged entitlement complex.
Conversation