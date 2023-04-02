Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston's Pickle Situation Started Friendship Before Either Actor Was Famous

There’s nothing like a pickle to start a friendship. Or at least that’s what Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler said.

The two friends just premiered the movie “Murder Mystery 2” and have been talking about their friendship in recent interviews.

As the story goes, the two met when, as Aniston once said, “We were, like, 14,” according to E! Online.

The place was Jerry’s Deli in Los Angeles, according to Fox News. At the time, Aniston was dating a friend of Sandler’s. And then came the incident with the pickle.

“She crunched too loud,” Sandler said, E! Online reported.

“I knew I was going to be friends with her. I didn’t know I was going to be making movies with her. We both didn’t know that. We were young, and we didn’t have jobs quite then,” he said.

Jennifer Aniston calls out Adam Sandler for wearing a “sweatshirt” to their premiere of #MurderMystery2. pic.twitter.com/u1nu45l2oa — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 29, 2023

Aniston, who starred as Rachel on the sitcom “Friends,” said the two have an outstanding rapport.

“Yes, there’s trust. We trust each other, and we know that we’re going to have a good time,” Aniston said, according to People.

“We have each other’s back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other,” she said.

Aniston said she appreciates “the consistency of who he is and the wonderful time we always have together.”

“He’s just exactly who he is and has been since I’ve met him,” she said.

Sandler said from the first, Aniston has been special.

“I remember when we first met, we had breakfast together, and I thought she was funny as hell,” Sandler said.

“Then I saw her a few more times and I just always … she made me happy when I’d see her,” he said.

“She’s just funny. She’s great hanging out with guys, great hanging out with girls, knows what to say, knows how to calm you down,” he said.

“But I just remember, anytime I’d be out and I’d see her, I’d be like, ‘Oh, there’s Aniston.’ And we’d go over to each other and start laughing.”

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler at the Los Angeles premiere of #MurderMystery2. pic.twitter.com/P3OVrgiUfx — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 29, 2023



He said they work well together.

“She just doesn’t miss. [She’s] funny, we lock-in together … we do love each other,” the former “Saturday Night Live” star said, saying Aniston is “one of the funniest people I know,” according to ABC.

“We’ve been together for over 30 years, together as good friends, partners,” Aniston said.



In an interview with ET Online, Sandler said that on the set, “I follow Jen … When she’s being funny, I’m funny. When she’s being serious, I go, ‘Everyone listen up. Jennifer’s got something to say.’ And then she gets it done, leads us in the right direction.”

