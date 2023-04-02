Parler Share
Jennifer Aniston, left, and Adam Sandler, right, attend the "Murder Mystery 2" photocall in Paris, France, on March 16.
Jennifer Aniston, left, and Adam Sandler, right, attend the "Murder Mystery 2" photocall in Paris, France, on March 16. (Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston's Pickle Situation Started Friendship Before Either Actor Was Famous

 By Jack Davis  April 2, 2023 at 5:30am
There’s nothing like a pickle to start a friendship. Or at least that’s what Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler said.

The two friends just premiered the movie “Murder Mystery 2” and have been talking about their friendship in recent interviews.

As the story goes, the two met when, as Aniston once said, “We were, like, 14,” according to E! Online.

The place was Jerry’s Deli in Los Angeles, according to Fox News. At the time, Aniston was dating a friend of Sandler’s. And then came the incident with the pickle.

“She crunched too loud,” Sandler said, E! Online reported.

“I knew I was going to be friends with her. I didn’t know I was going to be making movies with her. We both didn’t know that. We were young, and we didn’t have jobs quite then,” he said.

Aniston, who starred as Rachel on the sitcom “Friends,” said the two have an outstanding rapport.

“Yes, there’s trust. We trust each other, and we know that we’re going to have a good time,” Aniston said, according to People.

“We have each other’s back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other,” she said.

Aniston said she appreciates “the consistency of who he is and the wonderful time we always have together.”

“He’s just exactly who he is and has been since I’ve met him,” she said.

Sandler said from the first, Aniston has been special.

“I remember when we first met, we had breakfast together, and I thought she was funny as hell,” Sandler said.

“Then I saw her a few more times and I just always … she made me happy when I’d see her,” he said.

“She’s just funny. She’s great hanging out with guys, great hanging out with girls, knows what to say, knows how to calm you down,” he said.

“But I just remember, anytime I’d be out and I’d see her, I’d be like, ‘Oh, there’s Aniston.’ And we’d go over to each other and start laughing.”


He said they work well together.

“She just doesn’t miss. [She’s] funny, we lock-in together … we do love each other,” the former “Saturday Night Live” star said, saying Aniston is “one of the funniest people I know,” according to ABC.

“We’ve been together for over 30 years, together as good friends, partners,” Aniston said.


In an interview with ET Online, Sandler said that on the set, “I follow Jen … When she’s being funny, I’m funny. When she’s being serious, I go, ‘Everyone listen up. Jennifer’s got something to say.’ And then she gets it done, leads us in the right direction.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation