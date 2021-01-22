Login
Adam Schiff Accused of 'Regularly' Leaking Classified Information

By Erin Coates
Published January 22, 2021 at 11:05am
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has been accused of “regularly” leaking classified intelligence during a Twitter exchange with the former acting director of national intelligence.

Richard Grenell tweeted a list of “facts” about the California Democrat in reply to a video of Schiff calling Grenell a poor leader.

“Schiff & team regularly leaked classified information,” the former Trump administration official tweeted.

“Schiff wouldn’t return my call to coordinate on DNI reforms.”

Grenell added that the DNI reforms had been asked for by career officials for years.

Schiff also complained when Lora Shiao was appointed as the first female head of counterterrorism, Grenell said.

Last year, then-President Donald Trump accused Schiff of leaking information that Russia sought to interfere with the Democratic primary, The Hill reported.

Do you think Schiff leaked classified information?

“They ought to investigate Adam Schiff for leaking that intelligence,” Trump said.

Schiff denied the accusation and said neither he nor his staff had leaked information.

“I can’t speak for what all the members of the committee have done or not done, including a lot of the Republican members,” he told CNN’s Dana Bash on Aug. 30.

Grenell’s comments came after Schiff said in an interview that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence was devastated by the “terrible leadership of people like Rick Grenell and John Ratcliffe.”

“[They] politicized it, made it a partisan place and bent intelligence work product to the president’s will rather than speak truth to power,” Schiff claimed in an interview with The Hill.

The congressman complimented President Joe Biden’s picks for the intelligence community.

The Senate quickly confirmed Avril Haines on Wednesday as the new director of national intelligence, but Schiff said she will have to “do a lot of rebuilding” of morale and trust.

He also praised Biden for keeping Christopher Wray as the director of the FBI.

“I give the director enormous credit. I’m glad the president is keeping him on,” Schiff said.

“Christopher Wray managed to maintain his professionalism and integrity at all times” during the Trump administration, he said. “And I think that you have to carry on, we should have that 10-year term for FBI directors that helps to immunize them from political pressure.”

The scuffle between Grenell and Schiff came after White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Haines has been asked to put together an assessment of potential Russian interference in the 2020 election.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
