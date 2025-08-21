Adam Schiff Begins Preparing for Legal Defense as DOJ Circles

The man who led the prosecution of President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial is now worried about his own defense.

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff, the longtime California congressman and chief impeachment manager against Trump in 2019-20, has launched a legal defense fund amid accusations that he engaged in mortgage fraud for more than a decade.

It’s an accusation Schiff denies, but the director of the Federal Home Financing Agency is talking very tough.

In a criminal referral to Attorney General Pam Bondi sent in May, FHFA Director William Pulte wrote that Schiff and his wife, Eve, purchased property in Potomac, Maryland, in 2003 that they affirmed would be their “primary residence.”

That designation, Pulte wrote, enabled the Schiffs to “receive more favorable loan terms, including lower interest rates, than secondary residence mortgages.”

The problem for Schiff is that at the same time, he was receiving a homeowner’s tax exemption on a condo he owned in Burbank, California, which he was also claiming as a “primary residence,” according to Pulte’s letter.

“Mr. Schiff appears to have falsified records in order to receive favorable loan terms, and also appears to have been aware of the financial benefits of a primary residence mortgage when compared to a secondary residence mortgage,” Pulte wrote, “as a spokesperson in 2023 told the media outlet CNN that, ‘Adam’s California and Maryland addresses have been listed as primary residences for loan purposes because they are both occupied throughout the year and to distinguish them from a vacation property.'”

According to the inside-the-Beltway news outlet Politico, Schiff is framing the mortgage fraud accusations as just another front in his long-running political war with Trump.

In addition to leading the Trump impeachment team, Schiff used his position as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee after Democrats took the House in the 2018 midterm elections to stoke the fire of the “Russia collusion” hoax that bedeviled Trump’s first term.

(After Republicans regained the House in the 2022 midterms, Schiff not only lost his chairmanship of the intelligence committee, he was kicked off it entirely by then House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.)

Possible mortgage fraud is far from Schiff’s only potential legal worry. Trump administration FBI Director Kash Patel has declassified a bombshell accusation from a former House Intelligence Committee staff member who claims Schiff and his staff were behind selective leaks to the news media of classified information in an effort to smear Trump during his first term.

🚨🚨🚨Kash Patel just declassified an FBI memo revealing that a Dem staffer has turned WHISTLEBLOWER is exposing Adam Schiff for allegedly LEAKING classified info to hurt President Trump. The Schiff is hitting the fan and he is in DEEP trouble 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4lidyhkqXF — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) August 12, 2025

“Kash Patel just declassified an FBI memo revealing that a Dem staffer has turned WHISTLEBLOWER is exposing Adam Schiff for allegedly LEAKING classified info to hurt President Trump,” a post from the conservative account Bongino Report declared on the social media platform X.

Schiff’s team is accusing Trump of “weaponizing” the Justice Department — a charge far more familiar coming from Trump and Republicans and referring to now-former special counsel Jack Smith and his pursuit of Trump during President Joe Biden’s administration.

“It’s clear that Donald Trump and his MAGA allies will continue weaponizing the justice process to attack Senator Schiff for holding this corrupt administration accountable,” Schiff spokeswoman Marisol Samayoa said in a statement, according to Politico.

Many social media commenters brought up Schiff’s history when the defense fund story broke:

He would know when the Justice Department is being weaponized, because he’s done it — KayDreamer (@kaydreamer11) August 19, 2025

The “mis-Schiff-vous” Adam Schiff spent years weaponizing government against Trump, and now cries victim when the tables turn. Justice isn’t “weaponization” just because it’s finally aimed at you. — Mo (@mo_free_nig) August 19, 2025

If you donate to Schiff’s defense fund you are part of the problem! He weaponized politics for years and now is trying to play the victim! Pay for your toxic dysfunction yourself! — The Surreal D2 (@d2wuzup) August 19, 2025



But one post looked ahead more than behind.

It is investigating criminal activity and will prosecute if evidence leads to that. That is not weaponization. — Youyoyotoo (@youyoyotoo) August 20, 2025



“It is investigating criminal activity and will prosecute if evidence leads to that,” the user wrote. “That is not weaponization.”

