Adam Schiff Called Out for Trying to Bully Tech Companies Into Censoring Americans Ahead of Election

As the November election approaches, Democrats are going back to their old playbook in demanding online censorship of “misinformation.”

One member of Congress taking the initiative on that front is Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff of California.

On Tuesday, Schiff posted a news release on his website saying he “demanded answers” from social media platforms about how they plan “to address the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and potential incitement of violence on their platforms in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.”

The full letter can be found here.

Schiff and seven co-signees expressed their concern “with each of your [social media CEOs] companies’ ability to react efficiently and effectively to misinformation and disinformation, or to any potential incitement of violence occurring on your platforms.”

While the letter was sent out to CEOs of Facebook, X, TikTok, Google, Microsoft and others, Schiff also took to X on Tuesday to make a post echoing it.

Social media companies have a responsibility to protect our democracy – not enable misinformation and incitement. With the 2024 election approaching, they must step up and enforce election integrity policies — no more rollbacks. Our democracy is at stake. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 1, 2024

The post seen above and the letter contain all of the usual leftist authoritarian garble about “our democracy” and the aforementioned censoring of “misinformation” — a process that essentially comes down to silencing voices of those who express views they disagree with.

If that word ever meant anything else, it doesn’t anymore, after being co-opted by the left in service of their anti-free speech crusade.

You don’t have to be one of the Founding Fathers to understand how egregious and tyrannical Schiff’s demands are, as several X users pointed out as they took him to task.

You want conservatives to be censored and it’s very obvious. You belong in a prison. — BrooklynP8triot (@BklynP8triot) October 1, 2024

“You want conservatives to be censored and it’s very obvious,” one user wrote.

Another user noted the intent, as Schiff would rather have the American people believe the official sanitized narrative surrounding the election that the mainstream media will give, rather than discern the truth for themselves via multiple viewpoints.

When government officials are calling for limitations on what information you have access to, you can be certain that they aren’t concerned for you. They are concerned that you’re getting too close to the truth and what that might mean for them. — DELVE (@LetsDelveIn) October 1, 2024

We’ve seen Democrat politicians adopt this strategy before.

In August, PBS reported Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the Biden administration pressured Facebook to censor certain information about COVID-19.

Zuckerberg has also been on record as saying the FBI warned him about allowing the New York Post’s story about Hunter Biden’s laptop on Facebook ahead of the 2020 election.

Schiff and Democrats are going back to their old reliable strategy.

While we are beyond the pandemic and President Joe Biden has been more or less ousted, there is much at stake on Nov. 5.

Americans want to get at the truth of illegal immigration, inflation, involvement in foreign wars and generally, the state of the nation.

Schiff and Democrats can’t afford for them to know it.

