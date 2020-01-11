Adam Schiff Faces Impeachment Fallout as Celeb Dr. Drew Mulls Primarying Him

Dr. Drew Pinsky has plans for his life that do not include politics. However, the reality-show star and addiction expert said that the state of decay he sees on California’s streets and in Washington politics may force his hand.

“I was watching all the impeachment proceedings and I was going, ‘Oh my God, our Congress is tied up and we’re dying out here in California. What are these people doing?’” Pinsky said in a recent interview, according to The Hill.

Pinsky lives in the district of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, one of the architects of House Democrats’ impeachment effort against President Donald Trump. He said that if he runs, he would run in a Democratic primary against Schiff.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, I have to run for that office at least just to get him to start participating in the governance of this region,'” he said.

“I pray you run. Dr Drew Pinsky you would be such a breath of fresh air for California.” https://t.co/F8CQePJ3N6 — Maynie Kuo (@chattymaynie) January 9, 2020

“People have sort of been swirling around me, going, ‘Oh, you should run for mayor.’ Well I didn’t really want that job. ‘Well, you should run for governor.’ Well, that’s not really possible. So I was sort of thinking about these things,” Pinsky said.

Pinsky said Beltway politics are bad, but the streets of Los Angeles are worse.

“I wake up every day and drive through this town and I am morally moved where I feel like I have to do something,” he said. “We have people literally dying in our streets.”

In a May interview with Laura Ingraham, Pinsky said the condition of Los Angeles is terrifying.

“I can’t believe I live in a city where — this is not third-world, this is medieval. Third-world countries are insulted if they are accused of being like this. No city on earth tolerates this. The entire population is at risk. And God forbid measles. This is a population that’s suboptimally immunized. If measles gets in, I just have an image of myself on my knees in the gutter tending to people,” he said then, according to Real Clear Politics.

In an October appearance on “Fox & Friends,” he focused on the homelessness crisis in California.

“The ideology is — this is a housing crisis. Period. End of story. It’s income inequality. It’s not. It is a mental health crisis,” he said.

“If you don’t wake up from that theological fog, more people are going to die. Three people die on the streets every day in Los Angeles county. Three every day, and people who get in the way of treating those people are murderers. They are, and I’m sick of it.”

Pinsky said the homeless have “lots of mental health issues. We started this back in the 1960s, which was eviscerating the state mental health system.”

“We belched people out onto the streets, the nursing homes and the prisons. We’ve mostly taken them out of the prisons and we’ve pushed them out onto the street. It’s awful … [it] will not work unless you provide the services necessary to get well,” he added, according to Fox News.

Pinsky said he has no love for elected office but is growing tired of seeing problems grow while elected officials do nothing.

“Believe me, I don’t want to,” he said. “I’d have to change my whole life, and I’m not really prepared to do that just yet.”

He said he’s open to other ways to change the state for the better.

“Point me in another direction where we can help the citizens of California, please. I’m all ears,” he said. “But the fact that I keep thinking about it tells me how profound the problems are that I feel obliged to maybe turn my life upside down just to get things governed out here.”

