Adam Schiff Gets Reminded of His Past After He Virtue Signals About 'Truth' on Senate Floor

Nothing stirs us to outrage more quickly than the combination of theatrical self-righteousness and brazen dishonesty from a cold-blooded liar.

Of course, nothing of consequence ever seems to happen to such people. In Washington, D.C., they receive promotions.

Tuesday on the Senate floor, Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California had the 14-karat chutzpah to speak of “truth” and “decency” after years spent peddling known lies about President Donald Trump having colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election.

“Truth should matter to us,” Schiff said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

God showed infinite mercy in that moment by withholding the lightning bolt.

“What’s right should matter to us, and even if it doesn’t matter to the president, it should matter to us. That we are decent,” the senator continued.

“Yes,” Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey replied.

If Booker’s tone sounded breathless on the video below, that breathlessness had an obvious explanation.

Will Democrats like Schiff ever face real consequences for habitual lying? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 35% (30 Votes) No: 65% (55 Votes)

For instance, when multiple Democrats come together to boast of shared values, they adopt tones of exaggerated sympathy. They draw out their vowels: not “yes” but “yeeeess.” They do this not to affirm the truth of their colleague’s statement, for they care nothing of truth. Instead, they do it to highlight their own exquisite sensibilities. “Yeeeess,” they say. “You understand. You’re one of the good people like me.“

Sure enough, Schiff went there next.

“As Americans, we are decent; we are good and decent people,” he continued.

SENATOR ADAM SCHIFF: “Truth should matter to us. What’s right should matter to us, and even if it doesn’t matter to the president, it should matter to us. That – we are decent.” CORY BOOKER: “Yes.” SCHIFF: “We are good and decent people. That’s who we are. We don’t believe -… pic.twitter.com/rnF1Jl21hq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 1, 2025

As a Christian, one sometimes wonders how one can even share a country with people who think themselves good. Nothing more clearly distinguishes us from those who inhabit the secular world only.

That subject, of course, would carry us into far deeper reflections. For the time being, what matters is that one need not be a Christian to detest the hypocrisy of grandstanding liars, as reactions on the social media platform X proved.

In fact, X users employed words like “pathological” and “unrepentant” to describe Schiff’s dishonesty.

Schiff is a pathological liar. Sanctioned by the House. — kath (@Muskadoptme) April 1, 2025

Adam Schiff dared to speak about truth yesterday on the floor of Congress. There are many liars in Congress. But only one who’s serving has ever been censured for lying. That disgrace is @SenAdamSchiff. He’s pathological. He needs to be prosecuted. Here’s his 11-part censure. pic.twitter.com/mNclA7VWWS — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 2, 2025

An unrepentant liar claims to care about truth. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 1, 2025

Indeed, readers might remember that in June 2023, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives formally censured Schiff. Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida sponsored the censure resolution.

Then, California Democrats sent Schiff to the Senate.

In short, “pathological” and “unrepentant” liars like Schiff never face real consequences in Washington, D.C. Social media users and lowly commentary writers, therefore, have little choice but to keep reminding readers of the liars’ transgressions and then keep demanding the accountability that the liars show no signs of fearing.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.