SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Adam Schiff Claims ‘Evidence’ of Russia Collusion: ‘In Plain Sight’

By Chris White
Published February 17, 2019 at 9:16am
Modified February 18, 2019 at 11:41am
Print

California Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday morning that there is plenty of evidence suggesting the Trump campaign and Russia colluded to tilt the 2016 presidency away from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“You can see evidence in plain sight on the issue of collusion, pretty compelling evidence,” Schiff told Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Now there’s a difference between seeing evidence of collusion and being able to prove a criminal conspiracy beyond a reasonable” doubt, he noted before turning his attention to Republican North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr.

TRENDING: Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar To Fundraise for Islamic Terror-Linked Organization

Schiff said: “Chairman Burr must have a different word for it because when you look, for example, at the e-mails to set up the meeting in Trump Tower, it was offered to the Trump campaign, to the president’s own son, dirt on Hillary Clinton as part of what was described as the Russian government’s effort to help Donald Trump in the campaign.”

However, there were plenty of social media users who weren’t taking Schiff’s word for it.

RELATED: The Democratic Party’s Stunning March to the Left Brings Many Unknowns

In his reference to Burr, Schiff, a Democrat who is heading the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian meddling, was referring to Burr’s statement that the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has been unable to find any evidence that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia. (RELATED: Senate Intel Chairman: ‘We Don’t Have Anything That would Suggest There Was Collusion’)

Do you think Adam Schiff is exaggerating the Russia collusion story?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Burr’s panel has conducted more than 200 interviews and reviewed hundreds of thousands of documents as part of an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“If we write a report based upon the facts that we have, then we don’t have anything that would suggest there was collusion by the Trump campaign and Russia,” Burr told CBS News on Feb. 7.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Report: Mueller Probe Expected To End Next Week
Dem Senator Unfiltered on Green New Deal: ‘What in the Heck Is This?’
John Bolton Sends Haunting Message to Venezuelan Military: Violence ‘Will Not Be Forgotten’
Trump Has a Big Bargaining Chip Up His Sleeve for Summit with Kim Jong Un
First Two Muslim Congresswomen Will Both Be Fundraising for Terror-Linked Organization
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×