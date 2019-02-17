Adam Schiff Claims ‘Evidence’ of Russia Collusion: ‘In Plain Sight’

California Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday morning that there is plenty of evidence suggesting the Trump campaign and Russia colluded to tilt the 2016 presidency away from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“You can see evidence in plain sight on the issue of collusion, pretty compelling evidence,” Schiff told Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Now there’s a difference between seeing evidence of collusion and being able to prove a criminal conspiracy beyond a reasonable” doubt, he noted before turning his attention to Republican North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr.

Rep. Adam Schiff: “You can see evidence in plain sight on the issue of collusion.” https://t.co/NaVAhdkdq1 pic.twitter.com/NS6TPLTnFT — The Hill (@thehill) February 18, 2019

TRENDING: Roger Stone ‘Revelation’ That Media Went Wild for Has Been Public for Over a Year

Schiff said: “Chairman Burr must have a different word for it because when you look, for example, at the e-mails to set up the meeting in Trump Tower, it was offered to the Trump campaign, to the president’s own son, dirt on Hillary Clinton as part of what was described as the Russian government’s effort to help Donald Trump in the campaign.”

However, there were plenty of social media users who weren’t taking Schiff’s word for it.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said Sunday that there is ample evidence Donald Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with Russia https://t.co/dWVkVtNwl7 — POLITICO (@politico) February 18, 2019

The congressman has been claiming there is amply evidence for almost 2 yrs now, but I don’t believe he has brought anything forward yet that is factual or meaningful supporting his assertion. We’re all waiting, congressman. — Dennis (@dshanley1947) February 18, 2019

Waiting for Jussie Smollet to finish the script. — Louis Muller (@LouisM19583) February 18, 2019

What is the evidence? Nobody charged by Mueller has been charged with collusion and the Senate Intel committee in 2 years hasn’t found anything either. If he has a smoking gun, then provide it. — William (@LastWordWilliam) February 18, 2019

RELATED: The Democratic Party’s Stunning March to the Left Brings Many Unknowns

Ample evidence? If there was, I guarantee you as leaky as the media and they investigators are, we would have heard something way before now. Absolute lies. — Troy Roberts (@troylaneroberts) February 18, 2019

He has been saying as much for two years, but still will not tell. If there was anything there, it would have been presented long ago, but, you know, narrative and stuff… — ceartly (@ceartly) February 18, 2019

In his reference to Burr, Schiff, a Democrat who is heading the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian meddling, was referring to Burr’s statement that the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has been unable to find any evidence that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia. (RELATED: Senate Intel Chairman: ‘We Don’t Have Anything That would Suggest There Was Collusion’)

Do you think Adam Schiff is exaggerating the Russia collusion story? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Burr’s panel has conducted more than 200 interviews and reviewed hundreds of thousands of documents as part of an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“If we write a report based upon the facts that we have, then we don’t have anything that would suggest there was collusion by the Trump campaign and Russia,” Burr told CBS News on Feb. 7.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.