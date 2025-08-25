Adam Schiff Likened to a 'Frightened Rabbit' After Interviewer Confronts Him with Fraud Allegations

California Sen. Adam Schiff seemed to have a slight tremor in his voice Sunday when questioned about the current Justice Department investigation into his alleged mortgage fraud.

“Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker first quoted from a July Truth Social post by President Donald Trump in which he wrote, “Adam Schiff has engaged in a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud.”

“Adam Schiff said that his primary residence was in MARYLAND to get a cheaper mortgage and rip off America, when he must LIVE in CALIFORNIA because he was a Congressman from CALIFORNIA,” Trump added.

She pointed out that Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte referred Schiff to the Justice Department for criminal investigation for occupancy misrepresentations on several loan applications.

“Are these allegations true? How do you respond to them?” Welker asked.

Schiff’s voice seemed to shake a bit as he accused Pulte of doing the president’s bidding.

“Mortgage is their new weapon to go after their critics. But I’ve been very open about my residency, both in California and in Maryland, with my constituents and with the lenders. So there’s no there there,” the senator said.

Schiff noted that New York Attorney General Letitia James and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, a Biden appointee, are also being investigated by the DOJ for alleged mortgage fraud.

“The common denominator there is they will manufacture anything to do after their critics,” Schiff alleged.

New York Post columnist Mirana Devine wrote in response to Schiff’s interview that “the notorious Russia-hoaxer looked like a frightened rabbit caught in the spotlight.”

“He should be nervous,” she said.

“Schiff’s attempts to dismiss the allegations against him as ‘retribution’ or part of a campaign of ‘lawfare’ by an ‘authoritarian’ president are not only hilariously hypocritical but miss an important point,” she added.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is confronted about his blatant mortgage fraud. He doesn’t deny that he committed it, he just says he’s “been very open” and “there’s no there there.” Only problem, we’ve already seen the documents. He’s guilty of mortgage fraud.pic.twitter.com/gi7Z8vaRRg — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 25, 2025

Devine then argued that mortgage fraud is a serious matter, explaining that the reason banks give better terms for primary residences is that there is less risk, because homeowners are less likely to default on the main homes they live in.

“If enough people falsely claim investment properties as their primary residence, lenders inadvertently carry higher risks that could see the collapse of the entire financial system, as happened in the 2008 global financial crisis, when widespread fraud and inadequate regulation led to a wave of defaults,” she wrote.

“It’s no small crime, and those Trump critics who pretend it is trivial and commonplace have short memories and low ethics,” Devine concluded.

Earlier this month, Fox News host Laura Ingraham reported that in a 2011 loan application, Schiff listed a home in Maryland as his primary residence. He also owns a 650-square-foot condominium in Burbank, California, according to CNN.

🚨 BREAKING: ADAM SCHIFF UNDER CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION FOR MORTGAGE FRAUD –FOX LET’S GO! This case is an OPEN AND SHUT case! US Attorneys in Maryland are zeroing in on the FALSE affidavit Schiff signed declaring his Maryland residence as his primary, which gives him better loan… pic.twitter.com/RM0AAExODW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 5, 2025

Ingraham aired a clip of Schiff on the campaign trail running for Senate in 2023, telling a reporter his primary residence is in California, not his 3,420-square-foot home in Maryland, where his children attended school.

“Our principal residence, our primary residence, is in California — it always has been, and always will be,” he said.

In 2023, a campaign spokesperson told CNN, “Adam’s California and Maryland addresses have been listed as primary residences for loan purposes because they are both occupied throughout the year and to distinguish them from a vacation property.”

