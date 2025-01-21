Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi Melt Down Over Trump's Jan. 6 Pardons: 'A Terrible Way to Begin'

There aren’t many in politics as predictably appalling as Nancy Pelosi — but Adam Schiff is close.

On a day when newly inaugurated President Donald Trump used his new powers to pardon many of those swept up in the mania that followed the Capitol incursion of January 2021, the Democratic duo that tried to use the event to keep Trump from returning to office went public with their reactions.

Who, exactly, do these two frauds think they’re fooling?

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki,” now California Sen. Schiff claimed Trump’s move was “a terrible way to begin” his second term.

In a post on the social media platform X, meanwhile, Pelosi called Trump’s action “an outrageous insult to our justice system.”

“It’s obscene,” Schiff said. “It’s a grotesque display of his new power as president to pardon these 1,500 or 1,600 people …”

“Hard to imagine that we were sitting in the Capitol, the site of that attack, and hours later, the man who incited that attack pardons the people who participated in that attack.

“It really is a terrible way to begin.”

Actually, what’s hard to imagine is that an inveterate liar like Adam Schiff is being taken seriously by any American network — even a liberal propaganda shill like MSNBC.

Even in a Democratic upper echelon ripe with liars, Schiff has stood out over the years, helping to foster the “Russia collusion” hoax into a controversy that dogged Trump’s first term, then using his seat on Pelosi’s “select committee” to investigate the Capitol incursion to turn the committee into a full-blown production aimed at smearing Trump for the history books.

The fact that Schiff received his own pardon from outgoing President Joe Biden for his work on that committee — on literally the same day Trump was sworn in — only makes it worse.

For the record, Schiff claims his own pardon was “unnecessary,” according to The Hill, but it’s a good bet he’s damn glad he got it. Pelosi, it’s worth noting, did not get a pardon.

The former House speaker, however, was the architect of the Jan. 6 committee. And the woman who has never publicly acknowledged her own degree of responsibility for the events of that day, called Trump’s pardon’s “shameful.”

Tonight, the President announced pardons and commutations of sentences for those who violently attacked the Capitol and law enforcement officers on January 6th. The President’s actions are an outrageous insult to our justice system and the heroes who suffered physical scars and… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 21, 2025

“It is shameful that the President has decided to make one of his top priorities the abandonment and betrayal of police officers who put their lives on the line to stop an attempt to subvert the peaceful transfer of power,” she wrote on X.

It was shameless, even by Pelosi standards.

Throughout Trump’s first term, she was the highest-ranking member of a party that made “abandonment and betrayal of police officers” its top priority. (It wasn’t Republicans who were egging on the “defund the police” and Black Lives Matter protesters who wrought destruction on American cities in 2020.)

And as to the “peaceful transition of power,” she was the leader of the party that had sought by every means to use the power of the deep state to hobble the first Trump presidency.

It wasn’t just “Russia collusion” investigation by a corruption-riddled FBI that hindered Trump. Pelosi’s Democrats engineered Trump’s all-but-forgotten first impeachment in 2019-20 over military aid to Ukraine.

The fact that Trump’s supposed crime stemmed from the now-well-established fact that Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, was acting as bagman for a global influence-peddling operation where the Biden name was the main commodity just makes Pelosi’s effrontery even worse.

If her social media post was an attempt to gin up the kind of “resistance” that progressives mounted for Trump’s first term, the immediate responses must have been disappointing.

Here’s a fair sample:

Interesting that Pelosi doesn’t care about the 49 federal USPP officers injured on May 01, 2020 in Lafayette Park. How many of those violent rioters were hunted down, arrested, convicted, and thrown in prison? pic.twitter.com/EprowrKVID — Robert Cooper (@robertatlee) January 21, 2025

Are we really going to keep doing this performative outrage thing? — Martian Surveyor (@MartianSurveyor) January 21, 2025

Your time is coming Nancy. We all know what you did and the stain of it will mark your children and grandchildren. You are leaving them a terrible legacy. — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) January 21, 2025

Pelosi and Schiff might be in different spots of the career path — at 84 and doddering, she’s well past retirement age; at 64 he’s still in prime Washington years — but they have more things than party membership in common.

Both are shameless liars. Both are all too willing to put their party’s power ahead of the country’s interests, and both will be known to history better for their theatrical, dishonest opposition to Donald Trump than any achievement on their own dubious merits.

And their statements Monday — which amount to meltdowns by a man and woman whose contrivances against a political opponent have come to naught — made the most important one clear:

Both are frauds, who aren’t fooling anyone who doesn’t want to be fooled already.

