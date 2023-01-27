Adam Schiff's Situation Gets Even Worse as Matt Gaetz Introduces 'PENCIL' Act

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, perhaps the most dishonest man in Washington, D.C., has had a tough week.

First, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stripped him of his membership on the House Intelligence Committee. And on Thursday, Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced a bill that, if passed, would ban Schiff from gaining access to classified information.

This legislation is called the PENCIL Act. You may recall former President Donald Trump was fond of calling the repellent Schiff “Pencil-Neck,” although the nickname actually was picked up from Rush Limbaugh.

The bill, which can be viewed below, was first obtained by The Daily Caller. It states, “This resolution may be cited as the ‘Preventing Extreme Negligence with Classified Information Licenses Resolution,’ or the ‘PENCIL Resolution.'”

It also enumerates some of the many ways Schiff abused his power during the Trump administration. Schiff claimed for years that Trump had colluded with the Russian government to win the presidency. He made the rounds of all the liberal cable news programs and insisted that evidence of this collusion was in plain sight.

The bill also takes Schiff to task for pressuring Twitter executives to “take action against alleged harassers and spreaders of misinformation” — in other words, content he disagreed with.

Before Gaetz introduced the resolution, he told the Daily Caller, “Congressman Adam Schiff led the effort for years to weaponize lies from the Clinton campaign and a corrupt Department of Justice to smear President Trump while destroying any trust the country had left in America’s intelligence agencies.”

“Speaker McCarthy kept his promise to remove Rep. Schiff from the Intelligence Committee,” Gaetz said. “And with the PENCIL Resolution, we will express the sense of Congress that he should be barred from accessing any classified information at all. He can no longer be trusted by his colleagues in Congress or the American people.”

Should Schiff be banned from accessing and viewing classified information? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3344 Votes) No: 0% (12 Votes)

Thursday also was a big day for Schiff for another reason. He announced he is running for the Senate seat currently occupied by his Democratic colleague, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, because “the truth matters.”

In the video below, Schiff is heard saying, “I’ve always believed that what’s right matters. That the truth matters.”

This from the most notorious liar in Congress.

Next it shows multiple clips of him telling talk-show hosts and reporters there was “ample evidence of collusion” and that it was “far worse than Watergate.”

Shortly after special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation ended in the spring of 2019 without finding the evidence Schiff swore was in plain sight, he seized upon a July 2019 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and used it as the basis for Trump’s first impeachment.

Schiff then served as the lead House manager for the Senate trial, which ended in Trump’s acquittal.

At a Tuesday news conference, McCarthy was asked by a reporter why he was blocking Schiff from sitting on the House Intelligence Committee. McCarthy delivered an epic smackdown that, frankly, I didn’t think he was capable of.

.@SpeakerMcCarthy to reporter: Let me be very clear & respectful to you. You ask me a question when I answer it it’s the answer to your question. You don’t get to determine whether I answer a question or not, okay? In all respect…what happens in the Intel Cmte you don’t know. pic.twitter.com/WD57QB7m1v — CSPAN (@cspan) January 25, 2023

Meanwhile, by introducing his resolution, Gaetz is deploying one of the liberals’ oldest tools against them. He has tapped the ageless wisdom of the late activist Saul Alinsky.

In his well-known book Rules for Radicals, Alinsky told followers, “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. It’s hard to counterattack ridicule, and it infuriates the opposition, which then reacts to your advantage.”

No one likes to be ridiculed, but I can’t think of a better weapon to wield against Schiff.

He must be positively apoplectic.

Huzzah!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.