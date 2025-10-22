Additional Devastating Info on Dem Senate Candidate Who Was Caught with a Nazi Tattoo Still to Come: Report

Self-inflicted wounds have not stopped coming for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, according to a new report.

Platner’s campaign first made waves when far-left icons such as Sen. Bernie Sanders were gushing over him.

Then came revelations of intemperate social media posts from several years ago.

This week, those were topped by the bombshell that Platner had a tattoo resembling a Nazi skull and crossbones.

A recently surfaced video shows Maine Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner with a chest tattoo of the SS Totenkopf, the skull-and-crossbones emblem used by Nazi “Death’s Head” units. Platner has stated he got the tattoo while drunk as a young Marine on shore leave in… pic.twitter.com/euH926eTgA — Maine State Press (@MaineStatePress) October 21, 2025

And yet to come, according to Politico, is a jab not at the vast world with which he disagreed, but a local police agency

A new report said that in 2020, Platner posted online that the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was filled with “overweight pansies” and flatly said: “cops are opportunistic cowards.”

Politico writer Jonathan Martin said the comments “will make for ready-made targeted mail and digital ads from his opponent.”

Will Graham Platner eventually drop out of the race? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 75% (491 Votes) No: 25% (166 Votes)

This comes on top of CNN reports that mined the depths of Planner’s Reddit posts from 2020 and 2021, all of which had been deleted before he announced his candidacy, to find that he said he was a “communist” and that he called police officers “bastards. All of them, in fact.”

Further deleted posts were obtained by Politico, including one that dates from 2018 in which he wrote that “if they expect to fight fascism without a good semi-automatic rifle, they ought to do some reading of history.”

WILD. Graham Platner says while his response to many of his old Reddit posts was “oh god,” he stands behind his question about “why Black people don’t tip” because he was legitimately curious. (This is the guy they’re calling a once in a generation communicator. So so bad.) pic.twitter.com/RyDTezF912 — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) October 21, 2025

Platner, who brushed off his past social media comments as the product of a phase he has left behind, has been doing damage control about the tattoo. He has insisted the design had no connection to the Nazis.

He told the Associated Press that he had covered over the tattoo instead of having it removed, which is what his campaign had said he would do, because tattoo removal options were limited in the Maine countryside.

“Going to a tattoo removal place is going to take a while,” he said. “I wanted this thing off my body.”

The website Jewish Insider said that during the time Platner lived in Washington, D.C., he referred to the tattoo as a Totenkopf, the “death’s head” symbol used by an SS unit that guarded concentration camps in World War II.

“He said, ‘Oh, this is my Totenkopf,’” the source, whose identity was withheld, said. “He said it in a cutesy little way.”

The attacks are taking their toll, according to the Associated Press,

Jordan Wood, a Democratic Senate primary rival, said Platner should quit the race because “Democrats need to be able to condemn Trump’s actions with moral clarity” and Platner “no longer can.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.