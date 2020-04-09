In Address to COVID Responders, Melania Looks Stronger Than Any Other American First Lady

With President Donald Trump being a magnet for media attention, especially in times of crisis, first lady Melania Trump frequently gets overshadowed.

When she is acknowledged, the establishment media often bend over backward to find absurd reasons to criticize her. Even her successful public appearances are largely ignored or mischaracterized by the media.

In spite of her treatment by the media, Melania Trump has shown repeatedly that she is is the epitome of grace and class. She embodies the qualities that we cherish in our first ladies.

In her response to coronavirus, she has demonstrated her merits yet again by taking special efforts to thank the people who are working hard to protect everyone else.

On Wednesday, she released a video on social media in which she addressed those who are sacrificing so much as we combat COVID-19.

“To all of our medical personnel and other front-line responders, on behalf of a grateful nation, thank you,” Trump said in her address. “The president and I appreciate all that you are doing to keep the people of our country healthy and safe.”

The message is doubtless appreciated as the nation works hard to show gratitude for all of the workers who are considered essential during this time.

The first lady went a step beyond thanking the medical professionals for their hard work.

In her message, Trump included something that would never be mentioned by a leftist — praise for the determination of the American spirit.

“In the most difficult of times, the United States never fails to rise to the occasion with both unity and strength,” she said. “It is because of you that the people of America are receiving the care and treatment they need.”

At this point, it is refreshing to see a first lady acknowledging the successful response of the American people rather than making snarky comments on Twitter.

Trump’s statement is a good reminder that, ultimately, it will be the hard work and ingenuity of the American people that bring us out of this crisis.

The first lady reiterated support for our medical workers, saying, “We stand united with you and we salute your courageous and compassionate efforts. Our prayers are with all who are fighting this invisible enemy, COVID-19.”

Despite all of the hardships and partisan fighting, there are plenty of examples of people in our country working together and displaying extraordinary grace and generosity as we combat the coronavirus crisis. It is those examples that provide hope and strength as Americans look for light at the end of the tunnel.

Melania Trump exemplifies class by focusing on those who are working the hardest and promoting a message of positivity, which is a welcome change from anything we are likely to see on social media or cable news.

The address echoes her husband’s characterization of the fight against COVID-19 as a war.

“We will have a great victory. We have no other choice. Every one of us has a role to play in winning this war,” President Donald Trump said in a White House news briefing on March 30.

The first lady continued that message in her address by labeling the virus as “the invisible enemy.”

Melania Trump’s words also remind the country that with the unity and compassion Americans always find in times of crisis, COVID-19 is an enemy that will be defeated.

