Adele Canceled? Twitter Explodes After Singer Says 'I Really Love Being a Woman' During Awards Speech

Singer Adele has joined the ranks of the hated “TERFs” after expressing appreciation for the fact that she’s a woman while accepting an award that was recently renamed so as to be “gender-inclusive” and all that.

Yes, that really is the lay of the land.

Adele said nothing more than that she is glad to be a woman and a female singer, but because the transgender ideology of the day has gotten so vitriolic, hyper-defensive and nonsensical, she is being accused of literally trying to destroy transgender people everywhere.

Sigh.

The English singer won big at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday night, taking home three awards including the newly renamed Artist of the Year award, which replaced the previous Best Female and Best Male categories of less enlightened days, Page Six reported.

While accepting the award, she uttered the unforgivable words, “I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do!”

“I’m really proud of us, I really, really am,” she added, to enthusiastic cheers from the crowd, who clearly forgot that now it’s not OK to be proud of being a woman if you’re just a woman. No, only “women” who are born men are allowed to do that these days.

Well, leftist Twitter melted down, as it is wont to do whenever it detects anything other than gratuitous pro-transgender virtue-signaling expressed in any corner of public life for a fraction of a second.

Adele is being canceled as “transphobic” by the woke transgender ‘rights’ activist mob for her remarks at the BRIT Awards after she said she was proud to be a woman while receiving a “gender-neutral” award. pic.twitter.com/Ae4bkClpNY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 9, 2022

“Please, no, ADELE can’t be a TERF,” Twitter user Jacob told his followers, according to The Times. “That last comment, though ambiguous, could be perceived as TERF-y. Please no.”

Another user, Paul M Rodriguez Jr., declared that he had “lost a lot of respect for Adele” and said he would “not spend a cent on her music.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains strong language that some readers will find offensive.

Some of the Adele/TERF comments people have previously made are very strange. Males use the word TERF as they would bitch, it’s interesting to watch. pic.twitter.com/wvqiZp87jd — boudicca ⚓️ (@shehersona) February 9, 2022



What’s horribly ironic about those who were offended by Adele’s words is that one can imagine them making the argument for preserving the titles of Best Male and Best Female performing artists and simply giving the awards to people based on their gender identity.

After all, as we are so often hysterically informed, when a man begins identifying as a woman, he is a woman and anyone who says otherwise is a bigoted transphobe.

Right there is the sheer nonsense of the aggressive, agree-with-me-or-you-want-to-destroy-transgender-people ideology that has taken the world by storm — and has cost a great many people their sanity.

Adele didn’t even go as far as uber-TERF J.K. Rowling, who was branded with the slur (which stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist”) after committing the heinous act of explaining at great length why she’s a bit concerned about allowing men in women’s bathrooms and the Orwellian redefinition of the word “woman” to the point of female erasure.

Is transgender ideology illogical? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (214 Votes) No: 4% (10 Votes)

No, the latest member of the transphobic out crowd simply said she is glad to be a woman. And that’s really just it — this is what is so problematic about transgender ideology to begin with.

I am a devout, conservative Christian with what many would describe as “archaic” views of gender and sexuality, and I stand by them.

Yet as a former secular leftist, it confounds me that it has become verboten for post-feminism moderns to simply say, “Hey, if women are supposedly being oppressed by a massive patriarchy, maybe give women who are concerned about the implications of transgender theory a seat at the table without attacking them and throwing them in with the ranks of ‘bigots.'”

As a ’90s kid, my secular childhood was immersed in constant reminders that I was never to be ashamed of being a girl and that it was something to be celebrated and grateful for. As a spirited young leftist and now as a conservative wife and mother, I’ve never for one single moment wished I’d been born a man because I still strongly believe that being a woman is nothing to be ashamed of.

If the pro-transgender ideologues want to so adamantly insist that people ought to be allowed to live as their “authentic” selves, they’d do well to stop freaking out every time someone even vaguely hints at the slightest bit of deviation from their tyrannical views on gender.

They’ve already betrayed the fact that this doesn’t really have anything to do with “transgender rights,” and everything to do with bullying the world into agreeing with their own illogical, self-defeating ideology.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.