Adele Tearfully Tells Fans, 'I Will Not See You for an Incredibly Long Time'

 By Jack Davis  September 8, 2024 at 12:00pm
Adele has told her fans that in a few weeks, she will fade from the spotlight for “an incredibly long time.”

Adele told Munich fans her plans, according to a video posted to a fan page on Instagram,

“I would like to thank everyone who has come to any one of my shows ever. Thank you so much for coming,” she said.

“I’m not the most comfortable performer, I know that, but I am very f***ing good at it. And I have really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I’ve ever done and probably the longest I will ever do,” she said in the video.

“I have 10 shows left after this, back in my residency, because I was poorly earlier in the year, so those got delayed,” she said, referring to what the Los Angeles Times noted were shows over five upcoming weekends in Las Vegas that had been canceled in February.

“After that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break, and I will fantasize about these shows and any shows I have done over the last three years,” she added in the video.

“And I really, really hold them in the bottom of my heart forever. It has been amazing. I just need a rest.”

“I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it. I want to live my new life that I’ve been building,” she said.

“I will miss you terribly,” she said, before noting that she expects to see some of her fans in Las Vegas.

According to USA Today, her Las Vegas shows will run from Oct. 25 to Nov. 23.

In a post on Facebook, Adele reflected on her Munich residency, which USA Today said began Aug. 2.

“Wow! Wow! Wow! Munich you were incredible! What a phenomenal experience. I am truly touched by the genuine outpouring of love and good will I felt from every single person who came to every single show,” she posted.

“It was the best vibes all round. I’ve never seen anything like these shows it was truly spectacular, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to do them. I hope those of you who came had the best time at ‘Adele World’. I had the time of my life adding all the personal and immersive touches to it,” she wrote.

“I’m overwhelmingly proud of my entire team and teammates. Thank you as always for making me look so f***ing good,” she wrote.

“There truly is no feeling like standing in front of people you’ve never met, belting out a bunch of songs that changed your life that in ways somehow changed theirs too. It’s truly remarkable and an extraordinary story to be able to tell,” she wrote.

In July, Adele said she was planning a break when her existing commitments were completed.

“My tank is quite empty,” she said then in an interview, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I don’t have any plans for new music at all. I want a big break after all this, and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
