After Admitting He Hasn't Been Tested, Biden Coughs Loudly, Then Gets Corrected by CNN Host

The media hounded President Donald Trump about getting tested for coronavirus but has never done the same to Democrats.

That was proven again, as if it needed to be, when former Vice President Joe Biden appeared on CNN and spoke to “The Lead” host Jake Tapper.

Biden told Tapper that his doctors said he had “no underlying condition” that would complicate his condition if he contracted the virus and admitted he has not been tested.

“I have not been tested for the coronavirus. I’ve had, thank God, no symptoms that I’m aware of. Doesn’t mean that that can’t happen, but I have not been tested,” he said.

Tapper did not press Biden on why he hadn’t been tested; in fact, he just moved on to the next question — about Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders staying in the race — as Biden coughed into his hand.

TRENDING: Hillary Clinton Responds to Coronavirus by Urging People To Ignore Trump's Guidance

Presidential candidate Joe Biden shares how he’s following the coronavirus protocol with his grandchildren. “They sit out in the backyard and we sit on the porch and I bribe them with ice cream… but I’m not able to go down and hug them and kiss them which I usually do.” pic.twitter.com/LhIUMFUZH3 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) March 24, 2020

It’s a far cry from how the media treated Trump before he was tested for coronavirus.

“I also took the test last night,” the president said at a news conference on March 14. “I decided I should based on the press conference yesterday. People were asking ‘did I take the test,'” he said.

Do you think Joe Biden is fit to be president? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 4% (6 Votes) 96% (158 Votes)

The president’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, then said in a memo that he had “received confirmation that the test is negative.”

Everyone has been told to cough into their elbows to help avoid spreading the disease, but Biden did not heed that advice on national television where he should be setting an example.

The Centers For Disease Control advises that people should “cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.”

But Biden coughed in his hand again when he was talking to Tapper about how he would be selecting a vice presidential candidate.

“You know, you’re supposed to cough into your elbow,” the host said. “I learned that, actually, covering your White House.”

RELATED: Newt Gingrich's Question for Biden Exposes Obama Admin's Undeniable Role in N95 Mask Shortage

“Actually, that’s true,” Biden responded. “But fortunately, I’m alone in my home, but that’s OK. I agree: You’re right.”

“It’s kinda old-school to do it with your hand,” the host said as he showed him the proper way. “Do it into your elbow. You’re supposed to do it.”

And it was not the first time Biden did the same thing. Just weeks ago, during his most recent debate with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the former VP coughed into his hand — and none of the moderators said anything about it.

But imagine, if you will, Trump coughing into his hand during a news conference.

There would be around-the-clock coverage of the cough and Twitter would have #Coughgate trending.

And that just shows the hilarity of the media’s love affair with the Democratic Party.

Trump shared a video of Biden’s segment with Tapper on Wednesday with the caption “The Democrat’s Best & Finest!”

The president is correct. The fact that Joe Biden is the best the Democrats can offer is a sad statement for them.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.